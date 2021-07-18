Rangers Blanked 5-0 In First Game of Doubleheader With Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers failed to score a run in game one of Sunday's doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Texas Rangers dropped the first game of a doubleheader with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, losing by a score of 5-0.

The Rangers struggled to get anything going offensively, as Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu had his way with the Texas lineup. The Rangers recorded only three hits in the ballgame as Ryu pitched all seven innings for the Blue Jays.

Texas had a wonderful opportunity to strike first in the second inning. Thanks to a bit of a misplay by Toronto centerfielder George Springer, Joey Gallo led off the frame with a stand-up triple. However, John Hicks, Eli White and David Dahl failed to come through in a key situational hitting situation.

The Rangers had another chance to get on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Nathaniel Lowe lined a one-out double into left field. However, Adolis García and Joey Gallo both grounded out.

The Rangers were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Kolby Allard had some good moments, but still had a bit of a difficult time with the potent Blue Jays lineup. Allard was charged with all five Toronto runs on seven hits with one walk and only one strikeout in 5 1/3 innings.

"Honestly, body-wise and stuff-wise, I felt pretty good," Allard said. "We came out attacking from the get-go. There was just a few mistake pitches that they capitalized on. They got me in a few jams and I didn't make the best pitches to get myself out of them. When I get guys on base, I've gotta do a better job of keeping them from cashing them in."

With the loss, the Rangers fall to 35-57 on the season. Game two of Sunday's doubleheader will begin at approximately 2:40 p.m. CT.

Texas Rangers Game Two Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa CF Eli White DH Adolis García RF Joey Gallo C Jonah Heim 1B Andy Ibáñez 3B Brock Holt 2B Nick Solak LF Jason Martin

