Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Rangers Hammered By Long Ball In 10-2 Loss To Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers did not get off to a great start in their first game back from the All-Star break.
Author:
Publish date:

The Rangers' return from the All-Star break came with a unceremonious thud, as the Toronto Blue Jays manhandled Texas by a score of 10-2.

The Blue Jays mashed five home runs in the ballgame, two of which came off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The four-day break may or may not have played a role in the lack of execution for the Rangers, but manager Chris Woodward is not about to make excuses.

"I know we had four days off, but so did they," Woodward said. "We just got our butts kicked tonight. That's the bottom line."

The Rangers have been beaten by the long ball, giving up 13 home runs over the past three games. In addition, Mike Foltynewicz leads the Major Leagues with 24 home runs allowed. Friday night's starter Jordan Lyles is now right behind him with 21 allowed.

A good portion of the homers that the duo have allowed have been solo shots. However, the long ball is increasingly becoming a consistent topic of discussion.

"It's something that we talk about a lot," Woodward explained. "We don't want to give up homers. We want to limit slug. We want to get as many outs as we can via the strikeout preferably. Secondly, we don't want to give up any slug, let alone a home run.

"It's something we are currently addressing and will continue to address. We can't win too many games if we give up three or four homers in a game."

On a positive note, Rangers catcher Jonah Heim became the first Buffalo native to play a Major League game in his hometown since John Gillespie of the Buffalo Bisons on October 1, 1890. Heim not only had plenty of his family in attendance, but received a nice reception.

"We all came from somewhere," Woodward said. "We don't have a big league team in my hometown. Not too many guys do. For him to come here and actually be able to play a big league game where a big league team doesn't even play, that's pretty special. And for the crowd to recognize that, I felt like that was pretty cool."

The Rangers (35-56) will try and bounce back against the Blue Jays (46-42) on Saturday afternoon. It will be a matchup of two southpaws as Texas sends out Kolby Allard (2-6, 3.69 ERA) to square off with Hyun Jin Ryu (8-5, 3.56 ERA).

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Jul 16, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) throws a pitch during the third inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
Game Day

Rangers Hammered By Long Ball In 10-2 Loss To Blue Jays

bengie-molina-d823bf34-b47f-4de8-9b1b-d7affeb8e65-resize-750
News

Rangers History Today: Bengie Molina Hits For The Cycle

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo hits during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
Game Day

Rangers vs Blue Jays: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

kyle
News

MLB Trade Deadline: Which Rangers Could Be Out The Door?

Frisco Rough Riders' Josh Jung stands on third base, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Whataburger Field. Rough Riders won, 8-4.
Prospects

Rangers Farm Notes: Jung Hitting, Huff Mashing, Frisco Dealing

Aug 24, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of Globe Life Park the former home of the Texas Rangers during the game between the Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Hank Blalock Ties Hall-Of-Famer With All-Star Game Homer

Jun 20, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a swing for a home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.
News

Trade Rumors: Yankees & Padres 'Have Eyes' On Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo

Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; American League outfielder Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers (13) and fellow American League All Stars watch as the lineups are announced before the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field.
News

Rangers All-Star Break: An Escape As Trade Deadline Looms

adolis all-star
News

Rangers Pitch In As Ohtani Leads AL To All-Star Game Win