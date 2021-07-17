Sports Illustrated home
Rangers Notes: Saturday's Game vs Blue Jays Postponed, Five Draft Signings

The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays will play a doubleheader on Sunday after Saturday's game was postponed due to rain.
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time this season, the Texas Rangers will have to make up a game.

Saturday's contest between the Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain. The Blue Jays typically don't have to worry about rain delays since they are one of nine teams with roofed stadium. However, they have been playing their home games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. and most recently at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York.

Each of the the team's starters from Saturday's games (Texas' Kolby Allard and Toronto's Hyun Jin Ryu) will start the first leg of the doubleheader on Sunday, which starts at 12:07 p.m. CT. Per MLB policy, each game will only be seven innings and there will be approximately 30 minutes between the two games. 

Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.11 ERA) will start the second game for the Rangers, facing Toronto left-hander Steven Matz (7-4, 4.72 ERA).

Both teams will also have a league-permitted 27th man for the doubleheader. The Rangers are calling up Demarcus Evans for Sunday and expect him to be available for both games.

Rangers Draft Signings

  • Mitchell Bratt, LHP, Newmarket HS (Fifth round): Signed for $850,000 ($431,800 over-slot)
  • Chase Lee, RHP, Alabama (Sixth round): Signed for $75,000 ($237,400 under-slot)
  • Bradford Webb, RHP, VCU (Seventh round): Signed for $10,000 ($233,000 under-slot)
  • Liam Hicks, C, Arkansas State (Ninth round): Signed for $30,000 ($131,400 under-slot)
  • C.J. Widger, LHP, Rowan College at Gloucester County (10th round): Signed for $20,000 ($129,300 under-slot)

Total Savings: +$299,300

All signings except for Bratt reported by Baseball America.

Jul 16, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) hits a double during the seventh inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field.
