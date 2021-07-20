Rangers 'Embarrassed' By Tigers In 14-0 Blowout

Nothing went right for the Texas Rangers on Monday, as they were walloped by the Detroit Tigers.

After being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays and being outscored 25-2 in three games, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward hoped to see some fight in his team as they kicked off a four-game series in Detroit on Monday.

Instead, the Rangers were shellacked by the Tigers, losing by a score of 14-0. They were out-hit 19-4 on the night, and Texas committed two errors in the field. In the bigger picture, the Rangers were shutout for the third game in a row for the first time in franchise history.

It was about as ugly as a game the Rangers have played in a long, long time.

"This is a time where you've gotta, to a man, look each other in the eye and say, 'we have to be better,'" Woodward said. "If you're not embarrassed, then you don't belong on the team or on the field with what's happening."

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson turned in his worst outing since that forgettable Opening Day start in Kansas City, giving up eight runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five-plus innings. Gibson owned a 2.29 ERA prior to the game, but left with a mark of 2.86.

The ugliest part of the night came in the sixth inning where the Tigers scored six runs and batted around before recording an out. The Tigers also loaded the bases on three separate occasions before the first out of the inning was recorded.

The offense did not fare much better. The Rangers only had four baserunners all night and were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. They struck out 10 times and were unable to draw any walks from Detroit pitching. In particular, Chris Woodward picked apart the team's effort with two strikes and not sticking to the game plan.

The only person Chris Woodward pointed out as a positive in Monday's beating was Joey Gallo. Even though he was not able to produce anything at the plate, Gallo saved at least one run, if not two, with two impressive outfield assists.

Chris Woodward made it a point to shake Gallo's hand after the game and show him appreciation for playing the game the way he and Rangers leadership expect out of their players.

"He's playing the game as if we're in a tie game when we're down by 10," Woodward said. "That speaks volumes to me. That's the kind of guy you want to build around."

This season is all about finding guys the Rangers want to build around. And unfortunately, Joey Gallo might be on his way out next week due to the business side of the game.

Chris Woodward was harsh with his words in his postgame press conference, challenging his team to show more fight in their game — to play the game hard like Gallo did on Monday, even when things don't go their way. He acknowledged that his team is working toward doing the right things.

But nights like Monday night can't happen again. Not only because of the score. But because of the lack of effort and fight.

"I've told these guys this is an important year for them," Woodward said. "This is an important stretch for a lot of these guys. Their futures with our team are on the line. I hate to say that, but it's reality."

The Rangers (35-59) will try and bounce back from this one on Tuesday night against the Tigers (44-51). Texas will send out Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.22 ERA) to square off with Detroit southpaw Tarik Skubal (5-8, 4.36 ERA).

Roster Moves

After Monday night's game, the Rangers optioned OF Jason Martin to Triple-A Round Rock. RHP Demarcus Evans has be recalled from Round Rock.

