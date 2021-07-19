Which Pitching Options Are Available For Rangers After Trade Deadline?

The Texas Rangers may part with some arms at the trade deadline. Who can step in and log innings for them?

The Texas Rangers may or may not be on the verge of parting with multiple pitchers, at the trade deadline next week, including starter Kyle Gibson and closer Ian Kennedy. If the Rangers do part ways with either one, both, or maybe even more arms, they will need additional innings from the pitching staff.

Yes, that might mean Jordan Lyles and Mike Foltynewicz stick around for a little while longer. The duo lead Major League Baseball in home runs allowed and have gone through plenty of ups and downs (honestly, more of the latter). But the Rangers need stability in the rotation, especially if there are more innings needed from internal options.

John King, who has already been stretched out to pitch more innings, shouldn't be too much longer is coming back from a minor injury. He could help eat some innings in the final two months of the season.

The next pitcher in line to be stretched out is Taylor Hearn. He's added a sinker to his repertoire this season, and despite the ups and downs, has been able to pitch in a variety of roles for the Rangers this season.

"I don't think we full stretch him out to start, like 80 or 90 pitches," said Woodward. "I'd like to see one time through [the order]. Maybe more than that just to see what it looks like."

Two pitchers who won't be a part of the immediate answer are Kyle Cody and Matt Bush.

Both pitchers have the majority of the season due to injuries. While manager Chris Woodward did not have a full medical update on either pitcher on Monday, he didn't sound optimistic about a return in the coming days or weeks.

With Cody, Woodward said he's been coming along "slow" in his recovery with "setbacks here and there." In Bush's case, Woodward said he's "still pretty far out." However, Bush has found a way to make an impact on the team by sticking around the clubhouse and talking to prospects who came in ahead of the draft.

"He's been a good presence for us to have around," Woodward said. "He wants to be active and a part of this."

As far as how much longer of a leash Lyles and Foltynewicz get, Chris Woodward did demand that they have to perform. However, stressed the importance of having veterans in the starting rotation with such a young group of pitchers around them.

"There has to be a performance standard that they have to fill," Woodward said. "But philosophically speaking, those guys are important to have. And they show a lot of our younger guys — the Kolby Allards, the Dane Dunnings — when they have a rough outing, how do they handle it? What do they do after? There's some examples to be set."

But Woodward reiterated, "If it comes to the point where we feel like we have to make a move, we will."

