Rangers Ex Rougned Odor Returns to Yankees Lineup in Texas

The Texas Rangers will see a familiar face in the opposing dugout as they try to build off Monday night's win over the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees (22-19) at Texas Rangers (19-24)

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

NYY: RHP Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.40 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.60 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

New York Yankees

TV: YES Network, ESPN

Radio: WFAN, WADO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

LF Willie Calhoun 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe RF Joey Gallo CF Adolis García DH David Dahl SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3B Andy Ibáñez C Jonah Heim

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

3B D.J. LeMahieu CF Brett Gardner DH Aaron Judge SS Gio Urshela 2B Rougned Odor C Gary Sánchez LF Miguel Andújar 1B Mike Ford RF Ryan LaMarre

Rougie's Return to Texas

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like Rougned Odor was going to miss the trip to Texas and miss out on playing his former team. However, he has recovered from his knee injury and was activated by the Yankees ahead of Tuesday's game.

"It's weird being on the other side," Odor said. "I had played here for all my career for this team. But I'm here now and I'm ready to go."

Odor spent parts of Monday and Tuesday reuniting with many of his former teammates and coaches during batting practice. Odor even carried on a conversation with Jon Daniels, the Rangers president of baseball operations.

There was never any animosity when the Rangers decided to designate Odor for assignment prior the the start of the season. It was simply a baseball decision.

"He had some really good years here," Woodward said."I think the fans and the people of Texas should understand that and give him a warm reception. I think that's what he deserves."

While many of the Rangers players and staff were happy to reunite with Odor, it'll go back to business as usual once they step in between the lines.

"Hopefully we'll get him out a few times," Woodward said.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right middle finger contusion): Arihara threw a bullpen session on Monday. The Rangers will evaluate him in the coming days and determine the next step in his rehab process.

Arihara threw a bullpen session on Monday. The Rangers will evaluate him in the coming days and determine the next step in his rehab process. Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): Holt is starting a two-day rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday. The Rangers then plan to activate him as long as he feels OK coming out of it.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.

Bush is currently in a six-week shutdown, then will undergo an MRI. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear.

What was initially ruled as just inflammation, Cody's injury is much more long-term than expected. His timetable remains unclear. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks.

Huff was near the end of his rehab regarding his hamstring injury, but tweaked his knee in the batting cage near the end of minor league camp. Huff had surgery on April 28 to remove a "loose body" in his knee. His prognosis from the time of surgery is eight weeks. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Other Rangers Injuries

Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is now out of a walking boot. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.

