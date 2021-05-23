Rangers' García Walks Off Astros Again, Capping Off Stellar Weekend

ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since 2016, the Texas Rangers have swept the Houston Astros in a three-game series in Arlington.

And if you had to guess who the hero was, yes, it was Adolis García yet again. It was only fitting that the guy who's walk-up song is "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd would cap off an already impressive weekend with another big hit.

The Rangers needed extra innings, but they ultimately defeated the Astros by a score of 3-2 on the strength of a walk-off single by García in the 10th inning.

After Rangers reliever John King kept the Astros scoreless in the top of the 10th inning, Texas led off their half of the extra frame with Nate Lowe moving Nick Solak over to third base via groundout. Then, Adolis García did his thing, hitting a grounder up the middle in a place that made it impossible for Jose Altuve to make a throw to the plate.

Mike Foltynewicz was stellar on the mound for the Rangers, turning in his best performance of the season. He pitched seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

"It felt pretty good," Foltynewicz said. "To be honest, it felt like a blur. I just went out there and attacked the strike zone and kept them off balance. The defense did a hell of a job today."

Foltynewicz's teammates rewarded him with the Player of the Game Cowboy Hat.

The Rangers scored runs in the fifth and seventh innings to gain a 2-0 lead, but couldn't hold it past the top of the eighth inning. Josh Sborz allowed three of the four hitters he faced to reach base, which loaded the bases with only one out.

Brett Martin came in to try and mop up the mess, but a wild pitch allowed Houston to push a run across the plate. An RBI groundout by Michael Brantley tied the game at 2-2, but Martin was able to escape the inning with the game deadlocked.

The Rangers (22-27) will have Monday off, then begin a nine-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels (19-27). After three games there, Texas will travel to Seattle for three games against the Mariners, then stop in Colorado for three games against the Rockies before coming back home on June 4.

