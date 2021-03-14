Rangers LIVE: Starting Lineups, Injury Report vs Rockies

The Texas Rangers come back to Surprise to take on the Colorado Rockies after Saturday's tie with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Colorado Rockies (7-5-1) at Texas Rangers (5-5-3)

Sunday, March 14, 2021

1:05 PM MT (3:05 PM CT)

Surprise Stadium | Surprise, AZ

Probables:

COL: RHP Jon Gray (0-0, -.-- ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Broadcast

Both team's radio broadcast will carry Thursday's game. Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will be on the call on 105.3 The Fan.

Time Change

Welcome back to Daylight Savings Time! Since Arizona does not observe the time change, they are now under the Pacific Time Zone, which is two hours behind North Texas instead of one hour. Adjust your watches and calendars for the remainder of spring training!

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo LF Khris Davis 3B Rougned Odor 2B Nick Solak 1B Nate Lowe C Jose Trevino LF Jason Martin

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup

LF Raimel Tapia 2B Chris Owings CF Sam Hilliard DH C.J. Cron 1B Greg Bird 3B Josh Fuentes C Elias Díaz RF Yonathan Daza SS Eric Stamets

Texas Rangers Pitching Schedule

RHP Kohei Arihara

LHP John King

RHP José Leclerc

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Spencer Patton

Rangers Injury Report

Jonathan Hernández (low-grade UCL sprain): An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury).

An MRI revealed the injury after his last live BP session. He will be shut down for four weeks (READ MORE on Hernández's injury). Willie Calhoun (groin tightness): Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. They are still taking it day by day with him, but he could end up starting the season on the IL (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury).

Calhoun hasn't progressed as quickly as the Rangers had originally hoped. They are still taking it day by day with him, but he could end up starting the season on the IL (READ MORE on Calhoun's injury). Brett Martin (lower-back tightness): Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Sunday.

Martin has progressed and is not experiencing any symptoms in his back. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Sunday. Joe Palumbo (lower-back tightness): Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Tuesday.

Palumbo is dealing with minimal symptoms in his back, and is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Tuesday. Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound this week.

Evans is on schedule with his throwing program. He will not be ready for the start of the season, but the Rangers expect him to be able to throw off a mound this week. Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. In all likelihood, he will not be ready for Opening Day.

Rodríguez's ankle is no longer bothering him, but he is having to build up arm strength since the injury set him back. He will threw his first bullpen last Friday, and should be able to pitch in games by the end of the spring. In all likelihood, he will not be ready for Opening Day. Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him.

The Rangers are taking it slow with him coming off surgery in 2020. They like his progress so far, but have no urgency to rush him. Sam Huff (grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff has begun participating in some baseball activity, as well as some light running. The Rangers will take it slow with him as he works his way back.

