'This Guy Can Really, Really Hit': Rangers' Terry Survives Latest Wave of Roster Moves

Curtis Terry survived the latest wave of roster moves in Texas Rangers camp, and it wasn't an accident.

The Texas Rangers have announced the next line of roster moves as the regular season inches closer and closer.

First baseman Curtis Terry, a career minor leaguer, remains in the mix for the Opening Day roster. Terry is among a list of older players who are still in a "prospect status". However, the Rangers sent a clear message to Terry that his work hasn't gone unnoticed.

"He's a good player, man," Chris Woodward said. "Curt Terry has done everything possible in the world to prove he deserves a shot in the big leagues at some point."

Terry, 24, was the Rangers' 13th-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. After five years on the Rangers' farm, Terry has made a name for himself with a very powerful bat. He hasn't played above Class-A baseball, but the unique 2020 season broke that barrier, as the Rangers called up five similar players to the big leagues last year.

This year, the Rangers are sending a message to guys like Terry, or Andy Ibáñez, who also remains in big league camp — that they may be one injury or opportunity away from getting their shot.

The Rangers are obviously excited about the eventual debuts of high-end prospects like Josh Jung. However, they have a few seasoned prospects who are just as hungry to get to the show.

"He's a pleasure to be around, man," Woodward said. "This guy can really, really hit. And I want to see him. I think it was more of a message to send to him to say, 'Hey, man. You've done everything possible to make us notice you.' Right now, he's doing that."

Now, Terry hasn't put up the most impressive numbers during Cactus League play. He only has one hit in eight at-bats, but it was a hard-hit double off the wall that scored two runs. But just like we don't want to put players who rake in spring training on a pedestal, we can't write-off players who aren't getting results. That goes right along with Woodward's "process over results" mantra.

The Rangers have always like Terry's bat, and he even continued his journey to the big leagues with a good showing at instructs last year. Keeping Terry around for now is a very positive message, and he may make an impact at the big leagues this year. But with so much competition in camp, his chances for making the Opening Day roster remain slim.

"I'll be completely honest, probably not," Woodward said. "But that doesn't meant things won't change. We still have two-and-a-half weeks. If something happens, somebody goes down, and this guy starts banging baseballs around the field like we know he can, who knows?"

Rangers Roster Moves

On Friday, the Rangers optioned Sherten Apostel to Triple-A Round Rock, while A.J. Alexy, David Garcia, Yerry Rodriguez have been optioned to Double-A Frisco.

The following non-roster players assigned to the minor league workout group:

Hans Crouse

Justin Foscue

Josh Jung

Fernery Ozuna

Alex Speas

Bubba Thompson

Steele Walker

Davis Wendzel

Matt Whatley

Justin Anderson, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, has been assigned to minor league rehab group.

Because minor league camp hasn't started yet due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, all of the players optioned/moved on Friday will remain in big league camp. They also remain eligible to appear in Cactus League games.

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com.

