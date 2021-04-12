Rangers vs Rays: Starting Lineup, Injury Updates on Josh Jung & More
Texas Rangers (3-6) at Tampa Bay Rays (4-5)
Monday, April 12, 2021
6:10 PM CT
Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, FL
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-0, 1.80 ERA)
vs
TB: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.75 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Tampa Bay Rays
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: WDAE, WGES
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DH David Dahl
- RF Joey Gallo
- 1B Nate Lowe
- C Jose Trevino
- LF Ronald Guzmán
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Anderson Tejeda
- CF Leody Taveras
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup
- 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo
- DH Austin Meadows
- RF Randy Arozarena
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- LF Manuel Margot
- 3B Joey Wendle
- C Francisco Mejía
- CF Brett Phillips
- SS Willy Adames
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery in 2020): The Rangers like his progress, which is slow and steady.
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels announced on Monday that Bush won't have an MRI for another six weeks. It's looking like the soonest Bush could come back is around the All-Star break.
- Willie Calhoun (left groin strain): Calhoun is at the Rangers' alternate training site in Round Rock. He is currently undergoing intake testing and should be available for games in Round Rock in a couple of days. His return to the big leagues is on the horizon.
- Khris Davis (Grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is two weeks away from being fully ready to return to game action.
- Demarcus Evans (right lat strain): Evans threw live batting practice on Sunday. He should be getting back into game action sometime in May.
- Brock Holt (right hamstring strain): The Rangers expect Holt to be ready by the end of his time on the IL.
- Sam Huff (Grade 2 hamstring strain): Huff is progressing well and is in the latter stages of his rehab. Daniels said he expects Huff to be ready around the time the minor league season begins.
- Joely Rodríguez (sprained ankle): Like Calhoun, Rodríguez is at the alternate training site in Round Rock. He could return as early as this weekend.
60-Day Injured List
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Other Rangers Injuries
- Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is "pain-free," but still in a walking boot and will be for another week or so. The Rangers don't expect Jung to return to game action until the end of May or early June — longer than the original prognosis of 6-8 weeks.
- David Dahl (right calf tightness): Rangers manager Chris Woodward originally had Dahl as the DH in Sunday's lineup. Ultimately, the Texas skipper didn't want to risk pushing him. However, he is the DH in Monday night's game, so that will hopefully take away any concern that this injury is anything long-term.
