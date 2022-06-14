Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Continue Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Tuesday’s matchup between Texas and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers won the first game of their three-game series with the Houston Astros 5-3 on Monday night, and seek a series win when they Tuesday at Globe Life Field. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Houston Astros (37-24) at Texas Rangers (29-31)

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-4, 4.41)

Vs

HOU: RHP José Urquidy (5-3, 5.04)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. LF Kole Calhoun

5. C Sam Huff

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. DH Brad Miller

9. CF Leody Taveras

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Michael Brantley

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. LF Yordan Alvarez

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. 1B Yuli Gurriel

7. SS Aledmys Diaz

8. C Jason Castro

8. CF Chas McCormick

-

-

Transactions

June 14

None

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on Tuesday.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture) on 10-day IL (June 13). He is eligible to return on June 23, but he had surgery on Wednesday and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

P Brett Martin, DH Mitch Garver, P Glenn Otto and OF Steele Walker are all on the COVID-19 related IL.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

