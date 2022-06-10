Skip to main content

Rangers' May Prospects of Month

Led by Ezequiel Duran, three of the four award winners for last month are from Double-A Round Rock

Current Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran was one of four players to be named Rangers Minor League Players of the Month on Thursday.

Duran, who was at Double-A Frisco before his call-up last week, was the organization’s player of the month. Down East left-handed pitcher Larson Kindreich is the starting pitcher of the month. Frisco right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson is the reliever of the month and Frisco outfielder Josh Stowers is the defender of the month.

Duran was called up by the Rangers a week ago, but before that he was hitting like a player itching for a call-up to Triple-A Round Rock. In May, Duran hit .371 with an on-base percentage of .406 and a slugging percentage of .711. He had six home runs and 23 RBI.

He went to the Rangers after Josh H. Smith was put on the 10-day injured list after a shoulder injury.

Kindreich made four starts for the High-Class A Down East Wood Ducks in May, as he went 2-1 with a 2.84 earned run average. He struck out 27 and walked nine in 19 innings of work. Opponents hit .209 against him.

Anderson made nine appearances out of the bullpen for the RoughRiders, going 2-0 with a 3.07 ERA. He worked 14 2/3 innings. He struck out 20 and walked four.

Stowers only hit .131 in May, with no home runs and six RBI. But his play in the field was exemplary, as he had a .950 fielding percentage and has just three errors so far this season.

