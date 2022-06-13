Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Open Series
The Texas Rangers return to Globe Life Field for a quick three-game series against the Houston Astros starting Monday night. The Rangers are coming off two straight extra-inning wins at the Chicago White Sox. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Houston Astros (37-23) at Texas Rangers (28-31)
Monday, June 13, 2022
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.40)
Vs
HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.22)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Houston Astros
TV: ATT SportsNet-SW, MLB Network
Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. RF Adolis García
4. LF Kole Calhoun
5. C Jonah Heim
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. 3B Ezequiel Duran
8. DH Brad Miller
9. CF Leody Taveras
-
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
1. 2B Jose Altuve
2. DH Michael Brantley
3. 3B Alex Bregman
4. LF Yordan Alvarez
5. RF Kyle Tucker
6. 1B Yuli Gurriel
7. SS Jeremy Peña
8. CF Mauricio Dubón
8. C Martín Maldonado
-
-
Transactions
June 13
OF Leody Taveras recalled from Round Rock (AAA)
OF Eli White placed on 10-day Injured List with right wrist fracture
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.
