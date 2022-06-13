Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Astros Open Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Lone Star rivals Texas and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers return to Globe Life Field for a quick three-game series against the Houston Astros starting Monday night. The Rangers are coming off two straight extra-inning wins at the Chicago White Sox. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Houston Astros (37-23) at Texas Rangers (28-31)

Monday, June 13, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (4-4, 5.40)

Vs

HOU: RHP Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.22)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Houston Astros

TV: ATT SportsNet-SW, MLB Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM, TUDN 93.3 / KLAT 1010

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. LF Kole Calhoun

5. C Jonah Heim

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. DH Brad Miller

9. CF Leody Taveras

-

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Michael Brantley

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. LF Yordan Alvarez

5. RF Kyle Tucker

6. 1B Yuli Gurriel

7. SS Jeremy Peña

8. CF Mauricio Dubón

8. C Martín Maldonado

-

-

Transactions

June 13

OF Leody Taveras recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

OF Eli White placed on 10-day Injured List with right wrist fracture

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

