Skip to main content

Rangers Outlast White Sox In Extra Innings

Jonah Heim's only hit propelled Texas over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday

For the second straight game, the Texas Rangers went to extra innings with the Chicago White Sox and won. Sunday's score was 8-6 from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jonah Heim broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the 12th with a 2 RBI single that scored Corey Seager and Adolis García. It was Heim’s first hit of the game in six official at-bats. García led the Rangers with three hits.

The White Sox tried to answer against Rangers reliever Kolby Allard. But, after retiring Jose Abreu on strikes, Jake Burger flew out to Rangers' left fielder Charlie Culberson, who doubled up White Sox ghost runner Luis Robert at third to end the game.

After a scoreless 10th inning, the Rangers took a three-run lead in the 11th inning, thanks to a three-run home run by Ezequiel Duran, which brought home Heim and Nathaniel Lowe.

But the White Sox rallied to tie the game on a pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly by Seby Zavala, an RBI triple by Danny Mendick and an A. J. Pollack RBI single, all off Rangers closer Joe Barlow.

Burger gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the first inning off Rangers starter Jon Gray.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox, Finish Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Sunday’s matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: The Dawn of Interleague Play

Back in 1997, interleague play was a novelty, and the Rangers had the chance to take the lid off of a 'first' in MLB history

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Impressed by Joe Barlow's Ninth-Inning Approach

Texas's closer has already matched his saves total from 2021 and has converted his last two save chances after a blown save on June 3

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago

The Rangers bounced back, thanks to a two-run homer by Eli White in the third inning. White added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead. But, Chicago tied the game in the seventh on a 2 RBI single. From there, the bullpens held until extra innings.

Gray pitched well, going six innings for the Rangers and giving up just three hits and one run while striking out 10. He also walked three.

Michael Kopech went just 2/3 of an inning for the White Sox before giving way to the bullpen.

The Rangers return home Sunday night and begin a three-game series with Houston at Globe Life Field starting on Monday. After that series, the Rangers travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers for a four-game set.

The Rangers return home quickly from that trip to the Motor City with two games against Philadelphia from June 21-22, and then a three-game series with Washington from June 24-26.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter

Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox, Finish Series

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: The Dawn of Interleague Play

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Jun 24, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) pitches in the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Impressed by Joe Barlow's Ninth-Inning Approach

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Aug 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning at Progressive Field.
News

Rangers Rally To Beat White Sox

By Art GarciaJun 11, 2022
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Sets Career-High at Hickory

By Matthew PostinsJun 11, 2022
Jun 1, 2020; Arlington, Texas, United States; A shadow box featuring Texas Rangers former pitcher Nolan Ryan is seen on the concourse during the first day of public tours at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan's Sixth No-No

By Matthew PostinsJun 11, 2022
Rangers - Martin Perez
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. White Sox Series Continues

By Matthew PostinsJun 11, 2022
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nine Rangers Named to All-Star Game Ballot

By Matthew PostinsJun 11, 2022