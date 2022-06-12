Rangers Outlast White Sox In Extra Innings

Jonah Heim's only hit propelled Texas over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday

For the second straight game, the Texas Rangers went to extra innings with the Chicago White Sox and won. Sunday's score was 8-6 from Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jonah Heim broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the 12th with a 2 RBI single that scored Corey Seager and Adolis García. It was Heim’s first hit of the game in six official at-bats. García led the Rangers with three hits.

The White Sox tried to answer against Rangers reliever Kolby Allard. But, after retiring Jose Abreu on strikes, Jake Burger flew out to Rangers' left fielder Charlie Culberson, who doubled up White Sox ghost runner Luis Robert at third to end the game.

After a scoreless 10th inning, the Rangers took a three-run lead in the 11th inning, thanks to a three-run home run by Ezequiel Duran, which brought home Heim and Nathaniel Lowe.

But the White Sox rallied to tie the game on a pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly by Seby Zavala, an RBI triple by Danny Mendick and an A. J. Pollack RBI single, all off Rangers closer Joe Barlow.

Burger gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead on an RBI single in the first inning off Rangers starter Jon Gray.

The Rangers bounced back, thanks to a two-run homer by Eli White in the third inning. White added an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead. But, Chicago tied the game in the seventh on a 2 RBI single. From there, the bullpens held until extra innings.

Gray pitched well, going six innings for the Rangers and giving up just three hits and one run while striking out 10. He also walked three.

Michael Kopech went just 2/3 of an inning for the White Sox before giving way to the bullpen.

The Rangers return home Sunday night and begin a three-game series with Houston at Globe Life Field starting on Monday. After that series, the Rangers travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers for a four-game set.

The Rangers return home quickly from that trip to the Motor City with two games against Philadelphia from June 21-22, and then a three-game series with Washington from June 24-26.

