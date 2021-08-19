'There's A Lot To Learn From': Rangers Fight Back, But Fall 9-8 In Extra Innings To Mariners

Jason Martin capped off a Rangers comeback with a three-run homer in the ninth inning, but Texas falls short in extra innings.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It might have been the 79th loss of the season for the Texas Rangers, but it's the kind of loss that's easier to bear for a rebuilding team.

The Rangers fell to the Seattle Mariners in 11 innings by a score of 9-8 on Thursday, concluding the season series between the two clubs. The Rangers were behind for the majority of the game, trailing as much as 6-0 in the third inning. Facing a 7-2 deficit heading into the ninth inning, the Rangers refused to quit.

Adolis García and Nathaniel Lowe led off the inning with back-to-back singles, then Jonah Heim followed with an RBI double. After DJ Peters struck out, Lowe scored on the fourth ball to Brock Holt, which went passed Seattle catcher Tom Murphy. Andy Ibáñez then came to the plate as the tying run, but struck out swinging.

Then Jason Martin stepped in. Martin turned on the third pitch of the at-bat, planting it in the right field seats to tie the game at 7-7, forcing extra innings.

"It does a lot for the confidence," Martin said. "I feel like we've all been just trying to do it — just putting in the work and trusting the process. For it to come out and show in that moment, it was great. We've just gotta build off that."

"I was really proud of us for fighting back," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "Obviously, we didn't play a very good game up until that point. Early on, I thought this was one of our worst games. Somehow we were still in the game and fought back in the ninth inning. We had a couple good at-bats to start that inning. J-Mart had a really cool moment in his career. But a lot to learn from in the 10th and the 11th [innings]."

In the 10th inning, Joe Barlow came in and shut down the Mariners, refusing to allow the extra-innings baserunner to score from second base. The Rangers had a golden opportunity to put runners on the corners with one out. With Yonny Hernandez on second base as the Rangers' extra-innings baserunner, the Mariners intentionally walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa to lead off the inning. García then grounded into what looked to be a routine double play. Instead, a high throw to first base allowed García to reach safely.

However, Hernandez rounded third base too far after the high throw, and Seattle first baseman Ty France fired a dart over to Kyle Seager, tagging out Hernandez at third base.

"You've gotta hit him with truth," Woodward said. "You can't shy away from it, man. This is a tough game. You're going to make mistakes. It won't be the last time he makes a mistake. Unfortunately for him, it's the biggest mistake he's ever made on a big league field. Hopefully it's not the last. Hopefully he plays in the big leagues for a long time and has a chance to make a lot of mistakes."

France hurt the Rangers again in the 11th inning, hitting a two-run homer off Barlow in his second inning of work, giving Seattle a 9-7 lead. The lead would have been extended even further, but Adolis García robbed Jake Fraley of a homer to end the frame.

The Rangers got a run back in their half of the 11th on an RBI single by Brock Holt, but once again fell short. With two outs, Andy Ibáñez hit a line drive 409.7 feet, but right at the 410' marker in center field. Jake Fraley made the catch, banging against the wall.

"When you have a young and inexperienced team, you're going to have to go through some of these games," Woodward said. "These guys wanted it, but unfortunately, it didn't work out. The takeaway is: There's a lot to learn from."

Thursday afternoon wrapped up the season series between the two clubs, with Seattle winning 13 of the 19 meetings.

The Rangers (42-79) embark on a six-game road trip, beginning with three games in Boston against the Red Sox (69-54) at Fenway Park. Dane Dunning (5-7, 4.06 ERA) will take Red Sox southpaw Chris Sale (1-0, 3.60 ERA).

