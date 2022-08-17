Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Aug. 17: GAME THREAD

The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night

The Texas Rangers play the third game of a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The game comes just a few hours after the Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels and installed general manager Chris Young as the overseer of all baseball operations. It’s a seismic shift for an organization that just two days prior fired manager Chris Woodward and installed third-base coach Tony Beasley as interim manager. The Rangers are 1-1 so far with Beasley in charge, as the Rangers beat the Athletics, 2-1, on Monday and fell, 5-1, on Tuesday.

The Athletics also made news on Wednesday, as they released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus, who played for the Rangers for 12 seasons before he was traded to Oakland.

Scroll down to follow along with tonight’s game.

Oakland Athletics (42-75) at Texas Rangers (52-64)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 4.82)

Vs.

OAK: RHP Adam Oller (1-5, 7.26)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

- RHP Joe Barlow activated from the 15-day Injured List

- RHP Garrett Richards was designated for assignment

- LHP Matt Moore transferred from Paternity List to Bereavement List (note: this is reportedly a procedural move, per The Athletic. Moore’s wife and their baby are fine, but the team didn’t release further details).

- OF Kole Calhoun was sent to Round Rock (AAA) on an injury rehab assignment

Rangers Injury List:

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3), eligible to come off Aug. 13. Calhoun is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). Eligible to be activated on Aug. 18.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated on Aug. 23.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He has missed 57 games but he is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest

Athletics - NBCSCA

Radio/Internet

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ray davis
Play

Rangers Owner Ray Davis: 'Bottom Line is We're Not Good'

Rangers owner Ray Davis explained why team president Jon Daniels was fired.

By Matthew Postins9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels watches batting practice before the game between the Rangers and the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Play

Rangers BREAKING: Jon Daniels Fired by Texas

Two days after the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward, team ownership has made a change at the top of the organization.

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) tips his helmet before his at bat in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Great Elvis Andrus Released by Oakland

The fan favorite spent 12 seasons in Texas as the starting shortstop.

By Art Garcia6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Rangers - KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan

Athletics - A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Meibrys Viloria

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Brad Miller

8. 3B Josh Smith

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. SS Nick Allen

2. 1B David MacKinnon

3. C Sean Murphy

4. LF Chad Pinder

5. 1B Jonah Bride

6. RF Seth Brown

7. 3B Sheldon Neuse

8. DH Shea Langeliers

9. CF Skye Bolt

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Aug. 17: GAME THREAD

The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night

The Texas Rangers play the third game of a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The game comes just a few hours after the Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels and installed general manager Chris Young as the overseer of all baseball operations. It’s a seismic shift for an organization that just two days prior fired manager Chris Woodward and installed third-base coach Tony Beasley as interim manager. The Rangers are 1-1 so far with Beasley in charge, as the Rangers beat the Athletics, 2-1, on Monday and fell, 5-1, on Tuesday.

The Athletics also made news on Wednesday, as they released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus, who played for the Rangers for 12 seasons before he was traded to Oakland.

Scroll down to follow along with tonight’s game.

Oakland Athletics (42-75) at Texas Rangers (52-64)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 4.82)

Vs.

OAK: RHP Adam Oller (1-5, 7.26)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

- RHP Joe Barlow activated from the 15-day Injured List

- RHP Garrett Richards was designated for assignment

- LHP Matt Moore transferred from Paternity List to Bereavement List (note: this is reportedly a procedural move, per The Athletic. Moore’s wife and their baby are fine, but the team didn’t release further details).

- OF Kole Calhoun was sent to Round Rock (AAA) on an injury rehab assignment

Rangers Injury List:

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3), eligible to come off Aug. 13. Calhoun is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). Eligible to be activated on Aug. 18.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated on Aug. 23.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He has missed 57 games but he is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest

Athletics - NBCSCA

Radio/Internet

Rangers - KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan

Athletics - A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Meibrys Viloria

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Brad Miller

8. 3B Josh Smith

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. SS Nick Allen

2. 1B David MacKinnon

3. C Sean Murphy

4. LF Chad Pinder

5. 1B Jonah Bride

6. RF Seth Brown

7. 3B Sheldon Neuse

8. DH Shea Langeliers

9. CF Skye Bolt

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter

ray davis
News

Rangers Owner Ray Davis: 'Bottom Line is We're Not Good'

By Matthew Postins9 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels watches batting practice before the game between the Rangers and the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
News

Rangers BREAKING: Jon Daniels Fired by Texas

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Jun 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) tips his helmet before his at bat in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Great Elvis Andrus Released by Oakland

By Art Garcia6 hours ago
Josh Jung
Prospects

Call-up Time? Watch Josh Jung Blast 2 in Round Rock

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Tony Kemp (5) slides safely into third base ahead of the tag by Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Streak Snapped by A's

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
Sep 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Kohei Arihara (35) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
News

Postgame Notes: Athletics 5, Rangers 1

By Inside The Rangers Staff19 hours ago
Rangers' Tony Beasley Discusses Team's Decision to Support A's
News

Rangers Interim Manager Tony Beasley Needs to Make 'Impact' to Stick

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

RANGERS STREAK ENDS: How Athletics Beat Texas

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago