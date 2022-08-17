The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night

The Texas Rangers play the third game of a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The game comes just a few hours after the Rangers fired team president Jon Daniels and installed general manager Chris Young as the overseer of all baseball operations. It’s a seismic shift for an organization that just two days prior fired manager Chris Woodward and installed third-base coach Tony Beasley as interim manager. The Rangers are 1-1 so far with Beasley in charge, as the Rangers beat the Athletics, 2-1, on Monday and fell, 5-1, on Tuesday.

The Athletics also made news on Wednesday, as they released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus, who played for the Rangers for 12 seasons before he was traded to Oakland.

Scroll down to follow along with tonight’s game.

Oakland Athletics (42-75) at Texas Rangers (52-64)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-1, 4.82)

Vs.

OAK: RHP Adam Oller (1-5, 7.26)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

- RHP Joe Barlow activated from the 15-day Injured List

- RHP Garrett Richards was designated for assignment

- LHP Matt Moore transferred from Paternity List to Bereavement List (note: this is reportedly a procedural move, per The Athletic. Moore’s wife and their baby are fine, but the team didn’t release further details).

- OF Kole Calhoun was sent to Round Rock (AAA) on an injury rehab assignment

Rangers Injury List:

OF Kole Calhoun (10-day, right heel irritation), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3), eligible to come off Aug. 13. Calhoun is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovery was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Dennis Santana (15-day, left ankle sprain), placed on Aug. 4 (retroactive to Aug. 3). Eligible to be activated on Aug. 18.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated on Aug. 23.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He has missed 57 games but he is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest

Athletics - NBCSCA

Radio/Internet

Rangers - KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan

Athletics - A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

4. RF Adolis García

5. C Meibrys Viloria

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Brad Miller

8. 3B Josh Smith

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. SS Nick Allen

2. 1B David MacKinnon

3. C Sean Murphy

4. LF Chad Pinder

5. 1B Jonah Bride

6. RF Seth Brown

7. 3B Sheldon Neuse

8. DH Shea Langeliers

9. CF Skye Bolt

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter