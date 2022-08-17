Postgame Notes: Athletics 5, Rangers 1

TEXAS had its 3-game win streak snapped, but has still won 3 of 4 and 4 of last 7 G…club is 3-2 on this 7-game homestand against SEA (2-1) and OAK (1-1), needing one more win in final 2 G of this series to secure a winning homestand…scored only run on a Jonah Heim RBI single in the 6th…has been shut out just 3 times this season – fewest in MLB (tied with ATL/BOS/CWS) – and has yet to be blanked at home in 2022.

KOHEI ARIHARA finished one out shy of his 1st career quality start (5.2 IP, 3 R-ER), leaving the game with a runner on third and 2 outs in the 6th...threw a career-high 93 pitches, matched the longest outing of his career (5.2 IP, 3rd time), and tied his career high in strikeouts (6, also 4/19/21 at LAA)…held A's scoreless from the 4th inning on after allowing one run in each of his first 3 frames...made his 1st MLB appearance since a start on 9/15/21 vs. HOU, as he had his contract selected from Round Rock (AAA) today.

ADOLIS GARCÍA extended his career-best hit streak to 13 games at .333 (17-51), longest by a Ranger this season…entered play today tied with SEA’s Mitch Haniger for the longest active hit streak in MLB…the last longer run for a Texas batter was by Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2 seasons ago (14 G, 8/28-9/11/20)…García has the longest hit streak by a Texas outfielder since Shin-Soo Choo in 2015 (14 G).

NATHANIEL LOWE tied his season high with 3 hits for the 8th time overall and already the 3rd time this month (also 8/1 vs. BAL and 8/7 vs. CWS)…tonight was his team-high 36th multi-hit game after entering today among the A.L.'s top 5 in that category, and the only Ranger with more 3+ hit games is Marcus Semien (10)…reached base for his 22nd straight game and hit safely for his 7th straight game…his on-base streak remains longest by a Ranger in 2022 and 2nd-longest of his career (25, 4/17-5/13/21).

OAKLAND snapped a 9-G losing streak, one shy of matching season high (0-10 from 5/30-6/10)...1st win since 8/4 at LAA...have won 3 of last 5 G vs. Texas after having gone 3-7 in 1st 10 meetings in '22...have won 2nd game in each of 1st 2 series in Arlington this season.

JP SEARS improved to 4-0 in his inaugural MLB season, posting his 1st win with the A's...is now 3-0, 0.86 (2 ER/21.0 IP) in his 1st 4 MLB starts, recording 5.0+ SHO IP in 3 of those 4 starts...has allowed just 13 hits in 21.0 IP over those 4 starts.

SEAN MURPHY hit a solo HR to center field on the 1st pitch of the 3rd inning, a blast estimated at 454 feet...it was Muprhy's longest HR of the year, T3rd-longest of his career, as 2 of the 4 longest HR of his career have come here at Globe Life Field: 9/11/20 at TEX (464 ft off Jordan Lyles), 7/26/20 vs. LAA (455 ft. off Noe Ramirez), 4/27/21 at TB (454 ft off Diego Castillo), tonight at TEX (454 ft off Kohei Arihara).

SHEA LANGELIERS made his ML debut tonight and doubled in his 1st career PA to open the 2nd inning for his 1st MLB hit...became 13th rookie to make his ML debut with Oakland in 2022...the Keller High School and Baylor U. product has been rated as one of the top prospects in baseball...he was acquired in a March trade with Atlanta involving 1B Matt Olson.

ELVIS ANDRUS hit his 8th HR of the year in the 7th inning, his 1st HR and RBI since 7/29 at CWS...it was Andrus' 3rd career HR at Globe Life Field, 1st as a TEX opponent, as the other 2 HR came with Texas in 2020...it was Andrus' 2nd career HR on the anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley (also 8/16/17 vs. DET w/ TEX)...Andrus in 13 career games on the Elvis death date: .333 (16-48), 2 HR, 9 RBI, 10 R.

MISCELLANEOUS: Kohei Arihara became the 13th starter used by Texas in 2022…Bubba Thompson reached base twice (1B and BB) and has hit safely in 4 straight games…Jonah Heim went 2-for-4 and is batting .375 (6-16) on this homestand…Leody Taveras has reached base safely in 5 of last 6 plate appearances (3 of 4 tonight, final 2 last night)…all 9 OAK starters had at least one hit...Jonah Bride matched a career best by reaching safely 3 times tonight (2 BB, single), his 3rd career instance, all in August (also 8/4 at LAA and 8/12 at HOU).