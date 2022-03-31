Rangers Shutout By White Sox, Drop Third Straight Spring Game

The Texas Rangers were shutout by the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon, losing by a score of 7-0.

The Texas Rangers were shutout by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in Glendale, losing by a final score of 7-0. While it was a close ballgame through the first six innings, Chicago pulled away with a five-run seventh inning, teeing off on Texas reliever Brett Martin.

The Rangers have now dropped three straight games, and are now 6-5-1 in the Cactus League.

Rangers starter Martín Pérez was solid in his first Cactus League outing of the spring, allowing one run on two hits and one walk over three innings of work. He gave up a two-out RBI double to Luis Robert in the third inning after a close two-strike pitch was called a ball to extend the at-bat. Relievers Greg Holland, Garrett Richards and Matt Bush each posted a scoreless inning of work as well.

After scoring 81 runs in an eight-game stretch, the Rangers bats have only managed to score one run in the past two contests. On Wednesday, the Rangers only recorded a total of four hits. Jose Trevino had a single and walk while catching seven innings. Andy Ibáñez, the Rangers' projected starter at third base, doubled in the second inning for the team's lone extra-base hit on the day, but was stranded after moving up to third base on a Matt Carpenter groundout. Carpenter and Willie Calhoun both added singles as the other two Ranger hits.

What's Next?

The Rangers will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium at 3:05 p.m. CT on Thursday. Lefty Taylor Hearn (1-0, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers, and is set to face off against Dodgers right-hander Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 13.50 ERA). The Dodgers' SNLA television broadcast for the game is scheduled to air live in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on MLB Network.

Also...

Dane Dunning started for Triple-A Round Rock in a game on the Surprise back fields on Wednesday against the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. Dunning allowed three runs on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts over four innings. He threw 60 total pitches, 38 of them for strikes.