Former Rangers Slugger Set to Play in World Baseball Classic for Mexico

The Texas Rangers don’t yet have a current player or minor league player committed to playing in the World Baseball Classic. But a former player from last year’s team will be in the event.

Rowdy Tellez, who joined the team midway through last season to play first base and serve as a designated hitter, has committed to playing for Team Mexico, per Foul Territory.

Tellez remains a free agent and is still looking for a contract, either Major League or minor league, for spring training.

Rowdy Tellez Playing for Team Mexico

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tellez joined the Mariners to start last season and played in 62 games, where he slashed .208/.249/.434 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI. Even with the awful slash line, he had more home runs that all but four Rangers at the time he was called up from the minor leagues. The Mariners designated him for assignment on June 20 and released him six days later. He joined Texas on a minor league deal on July 5 and was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock, where he played for his father-in-law, manager Doug Davis.

His time with Round Rock was limited to four games. He slashed .333/.375/.800 with a 1.175 OPS with two home runs and four RBI.

When he was promoted on July 18 the Rangers were struggling for offense and with injuries. Both first baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Joc Pederson were both injured at the time. In 50 games he slashed .259/.315/.457 with six home runs and 22 RBI. With Burger and Pederson both healthy and ready for the 2026 season, Tellez is a luxury for Texas.

Tellez made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2018 and has played for the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates in an eight-year career in which he has slashed .234/.300/.437 with 122 home runs and 368 RBI.

Per MLB.com, at least five players have committed to playing for Team Mexico — outfielder Randy Arozarena, outfielder Jarren Duran, catcher Alejandro Kirk, third baseman Ramón Urías and second baseman Luis Urías.

No Rangers players have committed to the WBC yet. Manager Skip Schumaker, who is in his first year at the helm, was named Team USA’s bench coach, working under former Rangers player Mark DeRosa, who also managed the team in 2023. Rosters are subject to change based on injuries and availability leading up to the tournament, which is slated to begin on March 5.

Recommended Articles