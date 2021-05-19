Yankees' Big Inning Too Much For Rangers in 7-4 Loss

The Texas Rangers couldn't overcome a five-run inning by the New York Yankees as they fall to 19-25 on the season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After snapping a six-game losing streak on Monday, the Texas Rangers fell back into the loss column on Tuesday.

The Rangers fell to the New York Yankees by a score of 7-4, dropping them back to six games under .500 at 19-25. Though the Rangers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, the Yankees sent 10 men to the plate in the very next inning and put up a five-spot that turned the game on its head.

Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz got off to a hot start, facing just one over the minimum through the first three innings. However, the second time though the order was when the Yankees had their five-run inning, changing their approach towards the Rangers right-hander.

"They were a little more patient," Foltynewicz said. "I didn't have good command of my fastball all night. I didn't get ahead of too many guys. Then when I did come in the zone, they put the bat on the ball like they're known to do."

"He couldn't stop the bleeding," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "He couldn't execute when he needed to . . . We've gotta do a better job of putting up a zero there."

With the exception of a solo home run by Nick Solak in the fifth inning, the Rangers put very little together at the plate as the Yankees bullpen shut them down. After Wandy Peralta followed the Solak homer with a walk of Nate Lowe, he along with the tandem of Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green, and Aroldis Chapman retired 13 Rangers in a row.

A double by Andy Ibáñez off Chapman snapped the streak, the Yankees closer rebounded by getting Khris Davis to strikeout to end the game.

Game Notes

In his first game back in Texas as a Rangers opponent, Rougned Odor had a went 2-for-5 with a single, double, and two strikeouts. Odor also made two stellar defensive plays. The first was a sliding grab-and-flip to start a double play that ended a potential Rangers rally. The second was a snare of a 115.1-mph screamer off the bat of Joey Gallo.

Adolis García's two-run single in the third inning extended his team-leading RBI total to 30, which ties Rougned Odor's 30 RBI in 2020 as the highest single-season RBI total by a Ranger in the last 2 years. García also has hits in 14 of his last 15 games and reached base safely in 15 straight starts.

With Chris Woodward having to use four arms out of his bullpen, Hyeon-jong Yang (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will get the start for the Rangers (19-25) and they face the Yankees (23-19) in the third game of the series. Yang will square off with former Ranger Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.48 ERA).

