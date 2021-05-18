Rougie Reunion: Yankees Reinstate Odor From IL Ahead of Clash With Rangers

Former Ranger Rougned Odor has been reinstated from the New York Yankees' 10-day Injured List.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rougned Odor will get to play against his former team after all.

Prior to Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the New York Yankees reinstated Rougned Odor from the 10-day Injured List.

The Yankees have yet to announce their starting lineup, but it's all but certain that Odor will get to step in the batter's box once again in Arlington. Prior to his injury, Odor was a regular fixture in the Yankees' lineup, playing all but two games from the time he made his Yankees debut.

On May 4, Odor injured his knee after colliding with Houston catcher Martín Maldonado on a play at home plate.

Since donning pinstripes, Odor is slashing .164/.271/.361 (.632 OPS) with four home runs and 11 RBI in 19 games, and has exclusively played second base.

Prior to Monday's series opener, Odor visited with many of his Rangers teammates and other personnel during batting practice.

Odor spent the first seven years of his career in Rangers red, white, and blue, and was part of the last two Rangers teams to win the AL West division (2015-2016). Odor played 858 games in Texas, slashing .237/.289/.439 (.728 OPS) with 146 home runs and 458 RBI.

After informing him just days ahead of the season opener, the Rangers designated Odor for assignment on April 1. Less than a week later, the Rangers and Yankees agreed to a trade that sent Odor to the Bronx in exchange for two prospects: outfielder Josh Stowers and catcher/outfielder Antonio Cabella.

As part of the trade, the Rangers agreed to absorb nearly all of the remaining $27.6 million left on Odor's contract, leaving the Yankees to only pay the league minimum on Odor's contract in 2021 and 2022. Odor's club option for 2023 has a $3 million buyout.

