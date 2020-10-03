2020 Texas Rangers Season Clips: The Best Stories from a Unique Year

The Texas Rangers' 2020 season ended nearly one week ago. The MLB postseason is off and running while the Rangers have already began planning their offseason.

It was a trying season for the Rangers, their fans, and the media as well. The COVID-19 pandemic not only affected the on-field product and fans from getting their first taste of Globe Life Field, but the media also had to navigate severe restrictions to bring their respective readers the best content they could possibly provide.

We weren't going to allow the restrictions on the media from bringing you the best content possible. The Texas Rangers were as accommodating as possible (hats off to them), highlighted by manager Chris Woodward participating in two Zoom calls every single day throughout the season.

We're committed to bringing our readers as close to the Rangers as possible. From the feedback I've heard, we've left many readers satisfied.

The readers here on SI's Inside The Rangers are the ones who drive the bus, per se. Our goal is to provide comprehensive coverage and analysis of your favorite team. We are deeply appreciative of every time you've read a story here. As stated before, it's been a trying season, but there aren't enough words to express our gratitude for each and every one of you. It's been an absolute honor and privilege.

As a way to cap off this season, here are some of the best stories from the past year, whether it be because of page views or positive feedback from the readers here at SI's Inside The Rangers. Call this our "Reader Appreciation" piece, if you will.

“He was the Best Coach I Ever Had." The Story Behind Jose Trevino's Emotional Father's Day Walk-Off Hit

Saving the best for first. This was by far my favorite story to write this year. Jose told me this amazing story and it was the ultimate honor and privilege to tell such an amazing story.

This story was the main feature on SI.com on Father's Day this year.

FUN FACT: The original copy of this story exceeded 3,000 words.

READ: “He was the Best Coach I Ever Had." The Story Behind Jose Trevino's Emotional Father's Day Walk-Off Hit

Shades of Jose Canseco, Angels' Jo Adell Provides All-Time Blooper with Four-Base Error

Full transparency, this was our most-viewed story ever—and for good reason. 2020 provided some of the most unique moments we've ever seen in baseball, topped by this one.

Nick Solak's fly ball bouncing off Jo Adell's glove and landing over the fence will be a highlight played for years to come. It was ruled a four-base error, which will also likely remain a topic of controversy given how Jose Canseco's legendary play was ruled a home run.

READ: Shades of Jose Canseco, Angels' Jo Adell Provides All-Time Blooper with Four-Base Error

On The Road Back From a Fractured Jaw, Willie Calhoun is Lauded For His Work Ethic and Maturity

It was a rough year for Willie Calhoun. It all started when he was struck in the jaw by a 95 mph fastball from Dodgers' left-hander Julio Urías in spring training. The season was not any kinder to Calhoun, where a hamstring injury limited his playing time in a shortened 60-game season.

Calhoun's maturity was on full display throughout the year. This story takes us back to the first time he saw live batting practice after having his jaw broken.

READ: On The Road Back From a Fractured Jaw, Willie Calhoun is Lauded For His Work Ethic and Maturity

MLB Has Already Blown Its Opportunity to Grow the Game of Baseball

I would be remiss to not mention the struggle of returning to baseball this year. The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly played a huge role in the shortened MLB season, but the labor dispute between the league and the players cannot be forgotten. It was a story that kept us glued to our Twitter accounts, wondering when the next shoe would drop—or if we would have baseball at all this year.

This was a column that not only performed well, but resonated with frustrated fans that wanted the game to return as soon as possible.

READ: MLB Has Already Blown Its Opportunity to Grow the Game of Baseball

The 2020 Texas Rangers: The Good and the Not So Good

This is the most recent selection here, but it caps everything that happened on the diamond this year. As I mentioned before, this was a trying year. A lot went wrong for the Texas Rangers in 2020, but there is still some positive to take way outside of having the No. 2 pick in next summer's draft.

READ: The 2020 Texas Rangers: The Good and the Not So Good

For further emphasis, thank you to all of our readers. I don't care if you've read one or all of our stories. Any word read or comment left on here or social media makes doing this job worth it.

