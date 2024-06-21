Inside The Rangers

All-Star Josh Jung Back With Texas Rangers In Arlington, But For How Long?

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said All-Star third baseman Josh Jung could be activated in the next few days.

Mar 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) at bat during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — Josh Jung is back at Globe Life Field in Arlington, but it could be several more days before he's back in the Texas Rangers lineup.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals that Jung will be evaluated by team doctors and take batting practice on Saturday before the club decides on his next move.

Depending on Jung's status, he could be activated off the injured list and rejoin the lineup as soon as Sunday. Or perhaps on Monday for the series opener in Milwaukee.

Jung has been on the IL since April 2 with a fracture in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch in Tampa. Jung had surgery a few days later. He has played four rehab games with Triple-A Round Rock, going 4 for 17.

"After [Saturday], we'll determine what we're going to do with him, whether we activate him or give him just a game or two more [of rehab]," Bochy said. "We don't want to rush him, that's all. We're doing our due diligence here to make sure we're not rushing this kid. It was a pretty significant injury. So we want to make sure that we don't put him at risk of reinjuring it. The doctors are going to look at him. He's going to take some BP here. So then we'll see how he feels."

