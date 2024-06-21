Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers are limping into another showdown as they prepare to host the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series beginning Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The Rangers (34-40) dropped two of three to the New York Mets earlier this week, and their path to returning to the playoffs continues to get harder to see. Texas enters Friday’s action 8.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West and 6.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.
It’s not insurmountable, but the Rangers have to start doing the work to climb back into the race.
A good series against the Royals would help. Kansas City (42-34) is having an unexpectedly successful season. The Royals are not leading the AL Central, but are in the second Wild Card spot.
Beyond Nathan Eovaldi the Rangers’ pitching rotation isn’t clear. Earlier this week national outlets reported that Max Scherzer would make his season debut on Saturday. However, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Wednesday that a decision had not been made.
The Rangers won’t see former left-hander Cole Ragans this time around the Kansas City starter pitched on Wednesday against Oakland. But relievers Will Smith and Chris Stratton — who were both with the Rangers during last year’s World Series — are in the Kansas City bullpen.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Friday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.15)
Kansas City Royals RHP Brady Singer (4-4, 3.39)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 3:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN+. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Kansas City Royals: TBA
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Kansas City Royals: RHP Alec Marsh (5-4, 4.37)
Next Road Trip
June 24-26: at Milwaukee Brewers
June 27-30: at Baltimore Orioles