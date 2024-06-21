Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers host the improved Kansas City Royals this weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Matthew Postins

May 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
May 2, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers are limping into another showdown as they prepare to host the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series beginning Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Rangers (34-40) dropped two of three to the New York Mets earlier this week, and their path to returning to the playoffs continues to get harder to see. Texas enters Friday’s action 8.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West and 6.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

It’s not insurmountable, but the Rangers have to start doing the work to climb back into the race.

A good series against the Royals would help. Kansas City (42-34) is having an unexpectedly successful season. The Royals are not leading the AL Central, but are in the second Wild Card spot.

Beyond Nathan Eovaldi the Rangers’ pitching rotation isn’t clear. Earlier this week national outlets reported that Max Scherzer would make his season debut on Saturday. However, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Wednesday that a decision had not been made.

The Rangers won’t see former left-hander Cole Ragans this time around the Kansas City starter pitched on Wednesday against Oakland. But relievers Will Smith and Chris Stratton — who were both with the Rangers during last year’s World Series — are in the Kansas City bullpen.  

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Friday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.15)

Kansas City Royals RHP Brady Singer (4-4, 3.39)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 3:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN+. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Kansas City Royals: TBA

Sunday’s Game

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Kansas City Royals: RHP Alec Marsh (5-4, 4.37)

Next Road Trip

June 24-26: at Milwaukee Brewers

June 27-30: at Baltimore Orioles

