Fingers Crossed! All-Star Josh Jung Could Be Back In Texas Rangers Lineup In Milwaukee
ARLINGTON — Josh Jung is halfway through his suggested rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
The Texas Rangers All-Star third baseman, who has been out with a fractured hand since the first week of the season, could be ready to rejoin the roster as early as next week when the club is on the road for a three-game set in Milwaukee and a four-game set in Baltimore.
In four rehab games for Round Rock, Jung is 4 for 17 — all singles — with no walks, five strikeouts, and an RBI. Jung played third base in the first three games before DHing on Thursday.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Jung is expected to get about 30 plate appearances before being an option to join the big league club. The Express finish their series in Sacramento with three more games this weekend. If Jung is available all weekend, he's likely to hit the 30 at-bat threshold. It's also possible the Rangers might want Jung to build up a few more reps before he returns. If so, perhaps Jung joins the Rangers in Baltimore.
The Rangers offense has struggled to consistently produce runs for much of the first three months of the season. Jung's bat in the middle of the lineup has certainly been missed.
Although Josh Smith has been outstanding filling in for Jung at third, along with giving Corey Seager days off at shortstop, Jung's bat will provide more pop and serve to protect clean-up hitter Adolis Garcia, who has been struggling at the plate for six weeks. Smith will likely become an everyday DH when he's not giving an infielder a day off.
Jung has been snakebit with odd injuries in his short professional career. He strained his left calf fielding ground balls before spring training had even officially started and missed most of the next month. Less than a week into the season, with Jung off to a great start, he was hit by a pitch in Tampa Bay that fractured his right wrist and required surgery.
