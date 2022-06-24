Rangers to Wear 1970s Era Throwback Uniforms on Saturday

The game with the Nationals will mark the second of five times this season Texas will wear their first uniforms

The Texas Rangers will wear their 1970s-era throwback uniforms for the second time this season when they host the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The pairing is a natural one. Before the Rangers moved to Texas, they were the Washington Senators and played in the nation's capital before leaving after the 1971 season.

The Rangers wore the uniforms for the first time earlier this season when they hosted the Atlanta Braves.

The throwbacks are part of many events the Rangers have planned to celebrate the Rangers' 50th anniversary in Texas. The team played its first season as the Rangers in 1972.

The Rangers modeled the uniforms in April, and there are some modifications. But the pants to have the actual elastic waistband that was part of the original.

"I actually like it," Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn said during the uniform reveal.

The Rangers plan to wear the uniforms three more time this season:

Saturday, August 13 vs. Seattle Mariners, Sunday, September 25 vs. Cleveland Guardians and Wednesday, October 5 vs. New York Yankees. The Yankees game is the season finale.

The 1970s included some great memories for fans of that era. Not only was Major League Baseball finally in the DFW metroplex, but the club finally made strides on the field after only one winning season as an expansion team in Washington (the original Washington Senators moved to Minnesota to become the Twins in 1961).

Perhaps the most notable memory from that decade is the 1974 Turnaround Gang. After going 57-105 in 1973—the worst record in Rangers history—the 1974 team had a 27-win swing, finishing second in the American League West division with a record of 84-76.

The 374-foot marker on the wall in right-center field at Globe Life Field is an homage to this accomplishment.

The Rangers are having a 1980s alumni weekend. On Friday night, Rangers Hall of Famers Charlie Hough and Ruben Sierra will be presented with the Rangers Hall of Fame blazers, and Hough will throw out the first pitch.

On Saturday, Rangers alumni, including Hough, Sierra, Danny Darwin, Dave Hostetler, Ferguson Jenkins, Larry Parrish, Pete O'Brien and Bump Wills will sign autographs from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the New Era Alumni alley.

Former Inside the Rangers writer Chris Halicke contributed to this report.

