Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Play Game Two Without Garcia

Texas continued its three-game home series with the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday evening at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers are entering the final stretch of their season as they host the Cleveland Guardians at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday evening at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (65-85) have just 12 games remaining on the schedule, while the Guardians (84-67) magic number of three to claim the American League Central title.

The Rangers lost Friday’s game, 6-3, after reliever Taylor Hearn surrendered five runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-22 going into the game.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia will not start as the Rangers continue to evaluate his left wrist after he was hit by a pitch on Friday night.

The set with the Guardians will wrap up a six-game homestand for Texas, which concludes Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of today game.

Cleveland Guardians (84-67) at Texas Rangers (65-85)

Sept. 24, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 6:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.88)

Vs.

CLE: RHP Cal Quantrill (13-5, 3.56)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Adolis García Not in Rangers Starting Lineup

The right fielder took a 100-mph pitch to the left wrist during Friday's loss, but it's possible García could be available.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Guardians 6, Rangers 3

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez (39) in the face with his glove while trying to field a throw during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Guardians Blast Rangers In Opener

Cleveland roughs up Texas reliever Taylor Hearn and closes in on an AL Central crown.

By Matthew Postins

Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – WTAM 1100

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

C Sam Huff

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

DH Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

3B José Ramírez

1B Josh Naylor

RF Oscar Gonzalez

2B Andrés Giménez

LF Will Brennan

C Austin Hedges

CF Myles Straw

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersCleveland Guardians

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Play Game Two Without Garcia

Texas continued its three-game home series with the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday evening at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers are entering the final stretch of their season as they host the Cleveland Guardians at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday evening at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (65-85) have just 12 games remaining on the schedule, while the Guardians (84-67) magic number of three to claim the American League Central title.

The Rangers lost Friday’s game, 6-3, after reliever Taylor Hearn surrendered five runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-22 going into the game.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia will not start as the Rangers continue to evaluate his left wrist after he was hit by a pitch on Friday night.

The set with the Guardians will wrap up a six-game homestand for Texas, which concludes Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of today game.

Cleveland Guardians (84-67) at Texas Rangers (65-85)

Sept. 24, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 6:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.88)

Vs.

CLE: RHP Cal Quantrill (13-5, 3.56)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – WTAM 1100

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

C Sam Huff

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

DH Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

3B José Ramírez

1B Josh Naylor

RF Oscar Gonzalez

2B Andrés Giménez

LF Will Brennan

C Austin Hedges

CF Myles Straw

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) runs to second base after hitting a one-run RBI double in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Adolis García Not in Rangers Starting Lineup

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Guardians 6, Rangers 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Sep 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Oscar Gonzalez (39) in the face with his glove while trying to field a throw during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Guardians Blast Rangers In Opener

By Matthew Postins
Sep 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. The home run is the 699th of Albert Pujols career. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run

By Matthew Postins
Jon Gray
News

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Guardians Begin Series

By Matthew Postins
Sep 20, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides into home plate to score a run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi (33) waits for the throw at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Stretching for Positives: Third Place, Triple Plays

By Richie Whitt
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
News

Rangers Prospects Lead Playoff Win

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 5, Angels 3

By Inside The Rangers Staff