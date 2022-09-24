Texas continued its three-game home series with the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday evening at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers are entering the final stretch of their season as they host the Cleveland Guardians at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday evening at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (65-85) have just 12 games remaining on the schedule, while the Guardians (84-67) magic number of three to claim the American League Central title.

The Rangers lost Friday’s game, 6-3, after reliever Taylor Hearn surrendered five runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-22 going into the game.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia will not start as the Rangers continue to evaluate his left wrist after he was hit by a pitch on Friday night.

The set with the Guardians will wrap up a six-game homestand for Texas, which concludes Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of today game.

Cleveland Guardians (84-67) at Texas Rangers (65-85)

Sept. 24, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 6:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.88)

Vs.

CLE: RHP Cal Quantrill (13-5, 3.56)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – WTAM 1100

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

C Sam Huff

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

DH Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

3B José Ramírez

1B Josh Naylor

RF Oscar Gonzalez

2B Andrés Giménez

LF Will Brennan

C Austin Hedges

CF Myles Straw

