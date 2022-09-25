PREVIEW: Rangers Get Slugger Back for Guardians Finale
The Texas Rangers wrap up their next-to-last home series on Sunday afternoon when they host the Cleveland Guardians at 1:35 p.m. at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers (65-86) have just 11 games remaining on the schedule, while the Guardians (85-67) need either a win or a Chicago White Sox loss today to claim the American League Central crown.
The Rangers lost Saturday’s game 4-2, with Marcus Semien and Sam Huff each hitting solo home runs for Texas.
The Rangers lost Friday’s game 6-3, after reliever Taylor Hearn surrendered five runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-23 going into Sunday.
Rangers right fielder Adolis García returns to the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game due to being hit in the left wrist by a pitch on Friday night.
Sunday will also serve as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.
The Rangers are off Monday before starting their final road trip of the season in Seattle, which just agreed to a contract extension with pitcher Luis Castillo.
Here is a preview of today game.
Cleveland Guardians (85-67) at Texas Rangers (65-86)
Sept. 25, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 1:35 p.m. CT
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.40)
Vs.
CLE: RHP Aaron Civale (2-6, 5.29)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
None
Rangers Injury List:
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.
P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes
Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270
Guardians – WTAM 1100
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
C Jonah Heim
3B Josh Jung
DH Kole Calhoun
LF Josh Smith
CF Leody Taveras
-
Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup
LF Steven Kwan
SS Amed Rosario
DH José Ramírez
RF Oscar Gonzalez
1B Owen Miller
3B Gabriel Arias
2B Tyler Freeman
C Luke Maile
CF Myles Straw
