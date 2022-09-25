Skip to main content

PREVIEW: Rangers Get Slugger Back for Guardians Finale

The Texas Rangers celebrate Tom Grieve in series finale against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

The Texas Rangers wrap up their next-to-last home series on Sunday afternoon when they host the Cleveland Guardians at 1:35 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (65-86) have just 11 games remaining on the schedule, while the Guardians (85-67) need either a win or a Chicago White Sox loss today to claim the American League Central crown.

The Rangers lost Saturday’s game 4-2, with Marcus Semien and Sam Huff each hitting solo home runs for Texas.

The Rangers lost Friday’s game 6-3, after reliever Taylor Hearn surrendered five runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 14-23 going into Sunday.

Rangers right fielder Adolis García returns to the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game due to being hit in the left wrist by a pitch on Friday night.

Sunday will also serve as a day to honor Tom Grieve, the Rangers Hall of Famer who is ending his 55-year career with the organization as a player, team executive and television analyst this season.

The Rangers are off Monday before starting their final road trip of the season in Seattle, which just agreed to a contract extension with pitcher Luis Castillo.

Here is a preview of today game.

Cleveland Guardians (85-67) at Texas Rangers (65-86)

Sept. 25, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 1:35 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.40)

Vs.

CLE: RHP Aaron Civale (2-6, 5.29)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. He will not return this season.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is out for the rest of the season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He will not return this season.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians — Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Guardians – WTAM 1100

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

C Jonah Heim

3B Josh Jung

DH Kole Calhoun

LF Josh Smith

CF Leody Taveras

-

Cleveland Guardians Starting Lineup

LF Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

DH José Ramírez

RF Oscar Gonzalez

1B Owen Miller

3B Gabriel Arias

2B Tyler Freeman

C Luke Maile

CF Myles Straw

