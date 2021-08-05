COLUMN: Why The Rangers Should Pursue Carlos Correa This Winter

The Texas Rangers could be players in free agency this winter. If they go after one of the four free agent shortstops, Carlos Correa should top their list.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baseball fans outside of Houston love to hate Carlos Correa. When the Astros made their first trip to Globe Life Field this season, Texas Rangers fans had their first crack at showering him with boos and jeers — and they did not disappoint.

And this week, Los Angeles Dodgers fans finally had their first opportunity to chant "CHEATER! CHEATER!" at him and the rest of the Astros since Major League Baseball punished them for their sign-stealing scandal that aided them throughout the 2017 regular season and postseason, defeating the Dodgers in the World Series.

But even amidst the fury from the Dodgers faithful this week, Correa came through for his team. He reached base three times in two games, including a 405-foot blast off Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, who has played an on-field part in giving the Astros guilt for cheating.

I'm not completely up to date in the Modern Vernacular column, but that's what I would call a dude.

I know what you're probably thinking.

This is a Texas Rangers site!

I don't want to read about a cheater!

And I DEFINITELY don't want that cheater in a Rangers uniform!

Well, gird yourself for a blood-boiling statement: The Texas Rangers should go all in on signing Carlos Correa this winter.

Now, before you click away or block me on Twitter, spare just a few minutes and hear me out.

First, let's set this up. The Rangers are rebuilding. Why go after big money free agents?

The Rangers have made a flurry of moves over the past several months to offload financial commitments and now only have $6 million committed to the payroll past 2022. In addition, general manager Chris Young and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels have both publicly said the club plans to be players in free agency.

Daniels has also said that 2023 is a "reasonable" timeline for being able to compete again. With the books wide open, the Rangers could afford to start going after big fish right away, especially if they believe they won't begin competing until after next season.

Among the big fish this winter are four outstanding shortstops: Correa, Colorado's Trevor Story, the Dodgers' Corey Seager and the Mets' Javier Báez. The name that Rangers fans have longed for is Story. And in a lot of ways, it makes sense. He's a Dallas-Fort Worth native. He's a two-time All-Star. And of the four shortstops, he has the highest career OPS.

There are some factors to consider. First, let's take Seager and Báez out of the equation. The Rangers likely aren't going to outbid the Dodgers for Seager and Báez is not in the same tier as Correa or Story.

Second, when you look at the overall body of work, Correa provides more upside than Story. Correa is only 26 year old and two years younger than Story. When Correa is healthy, he's an elite player. He's also a better defender.

Then, you have to worry about the potential drop off as Story moves away from playing in a hitter's paradise at Coors Field (.972 career OPS at home, .747 on the road). Of course, other star players have moved on from Colorado and performed fine, so Story could do very well wherever he signs this winter.

But this is where Correa might make up the difference. Let's chalk it up and say, when healthy, the trade off between Correa and Story in terms of performance is minuscule. Correa not only has familiarity with the American League West division, he might have a bigger impact in the clubhouse.

Like it or not, Correa would bring valuable postseason experience with him. He's won and lost a World Series. And Correa was not just along for the ride in any of Houston's postseason runs. He was a leader among those teams. You can disagree with Correa defending his teammates during the fallout of the sign-stealing scandal. A championship team needs to have players that defend the guys in the clubhouse.

In addition, he carries that same attitude onto the field. He plays with an edge and leads by example while not being afraid to be vocal. That's the kind of guy players like to play with.

Another way Correa could have a huge impact on the guys around him also comes from experience — one that may hit home with the franchise. Next season, more of the Rangers prospects will take the next step toward becoming part of the equation. Top prospect Josh Jung will be in Arlington at some point. Sam Huff will likely return. Justin Foscue could fast track his way there if he continues to mash the ball. Cole Winn could make his big league debut. Jack Leiter could be in the plans for 2023. The list goes on and on.

There is a lot of hope in this crop of players in the Rangers farm system right now, especially the guys at Double-A Frisco. The Rangers are in full-blown rebuild mode, selling veterans at their highest value for prospects and drafting near the top of the board. The organization is relying on Jung, Huff, Foscue, Winn, Leiter and other prospects to form a contending core in Arlington.

Correa was once part of the hope for the future in Houston. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft, becoming part of the core the Astros built to become a perennial postseason team. He's dealt with the pressure of being relied upon to help save a franchise, so to speak. That experience could be invaluable to the Rangers young core.

Asking Rangers fans to forgive and forget is a tall order. What Correa and the rest of the 2017 Houston Astros did deserved a severe punishment, and the lack of player suspensions from the Commissioner's Office only poured gas on the fire. The Astros deserve the backlash they are receiving this year since fans weren't permitted in ballparks last season.

But if the Rangers were to unload around $200 million on Correa and make him and part of the core for at least the next several seasons, it would mark the beginning stages of contention. No, they wouldn't quite be ready next season. But it would be a signal to the league and fans alike they mean business and they're not too far away.

It would also be a huge move to help close that ugly chapter in baseball history.

