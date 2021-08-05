Rangers Trade Delino DeShields to Red Sox For Cash

The Texas Rangers trade their outfielder for the second time in three years, this time to the AL East-contending Boston Red Sox.

The Texas Rangers traded outfielder Delino DeShields to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, ending his second tenure with the franchise.

Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Rangers received cash in return and DeShields is headed to the Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate in Worcester.

The trade was part of several roster moves announced by the club on Thursday, including moving outfielder Eli White to the 10-day injured list with a right elbow strain. The Rangers also selected the contract of infielder Yonny Hernandez from Triple-A Round Rock and transferred outfielder Willie Calhoun from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

DeShields has spent the entire season on assignment at Round Rock after being a non-roster invitee to the Rangers Major League Spring Training camp. With the Express this season, he has batted .263 with 5 home runs and 18 RBI in 66 games.

The Rangers first acquired DeShields at the 2014 Winter Meetings during the Rule 5 Draft, snagging him from the Houston Astros. DeShields made the club coming out of 2015 Spring Training and played the next five seasons for the Rangers, hitting .246 with 18 home runs and 133 RBI during his time with Texas.

In 2015, he was named the Rangers’ Rookie of the Year and finished in seventh place in American League Rookie of the Year voting. He had four seasons of 20 or more stolen bases for the Rangers and helped them claim the 2015 and 2016 AL West crowns.

The Rangers dealt DeShields to Cleveland as part of the Corey Kluber trade before the 2020 season. DeShields played just 37 games for Cleveland, hitting .252 and driving in seven runs. When the Indians decided not to re-sign DeShields, he returned to the Rangers on a free-agent contract.

The Red Sox are chasing the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East going into the final two months of the season. Boston is just one game back of the Rays, and five games ahead of the Yankees. The Red Sox have the third-most wins in the AL with 64. Tampa Bay and Houston each have 65 wins going into play on Thursday.

Promo photo by Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook