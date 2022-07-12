Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

The Texas starter earned the award after hitting .500 last week as the Rangers went 2-4 against the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is the American League Player of the Week after hitting .500 for the week ending July 10.

Seager was not selected to the AL All-Star team. Martin Perez will be the only Ranger representing the team in Los Angeles next week.

Seager signed the biggest contract in Rangers history in the offseason and, along with Marcus Semien, represent a half-billion-dollar investment the Rangers have made in their middle infield for at least the next seven years. Semien’s deal is for seven seasons, while Seager’s is for 10 Years.

Seager won the Player of the Week award in the National League for the week of Sept. 16-22, 2019, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager batted .500/.556/1.045/1.601 (11-for-22) with four home runs and nine RBI last week, leading all American League players in batting average, home runs, and total bases (23) while ranking second in hits (11), RBI (9), and times on base (tied-15).

The Rangers started last week in Baltimore and were swept in three games by the Orioles. After an off-day on Thursday, the Rangers took two of three from the Minnesota Twins.

Entering Monday’s game, Seager is batting .245/.317/.456/.773 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI.

The Rangers open a series with Oakland on Monday at Globe Life Field. After that three-game set ends, the Rangers host the Seattle Mariners for a four-game series starting on Thursday. Sunday’s series finale will make the All-Star Break.

