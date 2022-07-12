Skip to main content

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

The Texas starter earned the award after hitting .500 last week as the Rangers went 2-4 against the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is the American League Player of the Week after hitting .500 for the week ending July 10.

Seager was not selected to the AL All-Star team. Martin Perez will be the only Ranger representing the team in Los Angeles next week.

Seager signed the biggest contract in Rangers history in the offseason and, along with Marcus Semien, represent a half-billion-dollar investment the Rangers have made in their middle infield for at least the next seven years. Semien’s deal is for seven seasons, while Seager’s is for 10 Years.

Seager won the Player of the Week award in the National League for the week of Sept. 16-22, 2019, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager batted .500/.556/1.045/1.601 (11-for-22) with four home runs and nine RBI last week, leading all American League players in batting average, home runs, and total bases (23) while ranking second in hits (11), RBI (9), and times on base (tied-15).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Host MLB-Worst Athletics

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Did Rangers Outfielder's July Downturn Cost Him ASG Nod?

The Rangers' June Player of the Month is still among AL leaders in several categories, but won't go to LA.

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) cannot make the play in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Catcher Falls Short of All-Star Game Nod

The leading home-run hitter at catcher in the AL will not be at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

By Matthew PostinsJul 10, 2022
Jul 10, 2022

The Rangers started last week in Baltimore and were swept in three games by the Orioles. After an off-day on Thursday, the Rangers took two of three from the Minnesota Twins.

Entering Monday’s game, Seager is batting .245/.317/.456/.773 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI.

The Rangers open a series with Oakland on Monday at Globe Life Field. After that three-game set ends, the Rangers host the Seattle Mariners for a four-game series starting on Thursday. Sunday’s series finale will make the All-Star Break.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Sep 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Host MLB-Worst Athletics

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Did Rangers Outfielder's July Downturn Cost Him ASG Nod?

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) cannot make the play in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Catcher Falls Short of All-Star Game Nod

By Matthew PostinsJul 10, 2022
20220710180728-62cb53066d1e2117b0dbfa27jpeg
Game Day

Twins Use Long Ball to Beat Rangers and Avoid Sweep

By Timm HammJul 10, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Pitcher Named to AL All-Star Team

By Matthew PostinsJul 10, 2022
Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo watches during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
News

Joey Gallo Trade Talk: Should Rangers Take Him Back from Yankees?

By Mike FisherJul 10, 2022
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Look to Sweep Twins

By Timm HammJul 10, 2022
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers in Position to Sweep Twins

By Inside The Rangers StaffJul 9, 2022