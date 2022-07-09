Skip to main content

Rangers Rally Past Twins in Homestand Opener

A big blast from Corey Seager and solid outing from Jon Gray lifted Texas past Minnesota.

The Texas Rangers rallied from an early deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Texas (38-43) snapped a four-game losing streak in the opener of a 10-game homestand. The Rangers had improved to 18-20 at home and 2-6 in July after going 3-6 on a road trip.

A six-run fifth inning turned the tide for Texas. The Rangers rallied from down 3-0 to take a lead that lasted.

Corey Seager has the big blast in the pivotal frame, a nearly 400-foot three-run homer than have Texas a 6-3 lead. Leody Taveras and Mitch Garver also drove in runs in the inning with a sacrifice fly and bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, respectively.

Seager leads the Rangers with 17 homers. Adolis Garcia paced the team offensively with three hits.

The Twins (47-39) did make a game with two runs in the sixth off Rangers starter Jon Gray, but the bullpen held on to protect the slim lead over the last three innings.

Gray (5-4) picked up the win after going 5 1/3 innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk. He struck out eight and improved to 4-2 since the start of June.

Twins starter Sonny Gray – it was only the second game ever between the two Grays – dropped to 4-2 after allowing five earned runs over 4 2/3 innings. The Grays last faced off in 2019.

Texas relievers pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Garrett Richards got the last two outs of the sixth inning, with Brock Burke and Dennis Santana each notching a frame. Brett Martin logged a clean ninth for his first save.

The series continues Saturday night with a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch. Rangers ace Martin Perez (7-2, 2.34 ERA) takes the hill, with Devin Smeltzer (4-2, 3.04) getting the start for Minnesota.

