Bright Spot for Slumping Texas Rangers
While not much right had gone on for the Texas Rangers this season, there are some glimmers of hope for the reigning World Series champs.
Amid the injuries and inconsistencies, one of the club’s franchise players is showing signs of breaking out of his extended slump. Corey Seager is looking like, well, Corey Seager again.
That’s good news for an offense stuck in major rut, including Saturday's 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Twins.
MLB.com recently put together a list of 10 hitters who have heated up after cold starts. Texas’ All-Star shortstop was featured.
"I have no concerns.”- MLB.com
That's what Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said earlier this month regarding his star shortstop's early-season slump, which included a 7-for-54 rut from April 20 through May 5. Turns out no concern was warranted. Seager has raised his OPS by 157 points over his past 14 games thanks to a .314/.444/.686 slash line. This flourish also contains a 26.2% barrel rate. That's fourth-best in the big leagues during that period (min. 50 PA) and nearly triples Seager's 8.8% barrel rate through his first 32 contests.
This barrage of barrels has led to a homer surge for Seager. The 2023 World Series MVP bopped just two dingers through his first 32 games before homering six times in his past 14. No matter if you use a glove or a plate of nachos, Seager is hitting a lot of balls right now that can't be caught.
The Rangers (24-29) are mired in a season-high six-game losing streak going into Sunday’s series finale with Minnesota at 1:10 p.m. Texas hasn’t announced a starter as of Saturday. The Twins are going with right-hander Pablo López (4-4, 4.72).
