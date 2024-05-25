Ejected And Dejected! Bruce Bochy Tossed In Texas Rangers' Sixth Straight Loss As Twins Rally Late
To lose as often as the Texas Rangers have lately, a team has to find different ways.
Alex Kirilloff's three-run homer in the eighth inning on a slider way down and out of the zone off David Robertson lifted the Minnesota Twins past the Rangers 5-3 Saturday afternoon after Target Field.
It's the Rangers season-high sixth consecutive loss and 13th in their past 16 games. Texas is 8-15 in the May and will finish with their first losing month since July 2023 when it went 11-13.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected after Edouard Julien was initially called out on a foul tip by home plate umpire Laz Diaz. However, third-base umpire Erich Bacchus overturned the call, ruling that the ball hit the ground. Replays clearly show catcher Jonah Heim caught the pitch after it was tipped, and it never hit the ground.
That loaded the bases and the Twins pulled to within 3-2 on Carlos Correa's sacrifice fly
"He tipped it, and [Heim] caught it," Bochy told Bally Sports Southwest. "I don't know how you make that call at third base. There's no way he could have seen it enough to overturn it. He was wrong, first of all, so that's a shame. It really is. That was a big out. That cost us a run there. I was frustrated with a couple of calls, too. So it was mounting up. That should not happen unless you're absolutely sure that ball hit the dirt, and there's no way it could have because we saw well."
Three thoughts from Saturday's loss:
1. Michael Lorenzen Strong Over Six
Michael Lorenzen is certainly proving to be a wise acquisition. The right-hander held the Twins to a run on three hits and three walks and struck out four in six innings. He's had four quality starts in his past five outings and lowered his ERA to 3.35.
2. AWOL Offense
The Rangers were held to five hits, including two from Leody Taveras. It's the 14th consecutive game Texas has had nine or fewer hits. The Rangers are batting below .200 in the past 14 games and .232 in May. They're averaging 2.43 runs a game in the stretch.
3. Up Next
The Rangers had not announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's 1:10 p.m. series finale against Twins right-hander Pablo López (4-4, 4.72). Jack Leiter, who has made three starts for the Rangers, wouldn't seem to be an option since he pitched for Triple-A Round Rock Wednesday.
