Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers are in a tailspin as they head to the Twin Cities to take on the Minnesota Twins.

May 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Rangers will have to quickly put what happened in Philadelphia behind them as they start a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The Rangers (24-27) are in their worst stretch since manager Bruce Bochy took over the team before last season. With the three-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies, the Rangers have lost 10 of their last 13 games and have fallen three games behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.

The good news is that there is still plenty of time for the Rangers to get back in the race. The bad news is that just about every piece of the team is playing at a below-average level.

Texas also can’t seem to keep anyone healthy. Just a couple of days after getting pitcher Dane Dunning back, the Rangers had to put Jon Gray on the 15-day injured list with a groin strain. The Rangers also have starter Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Josh Sborz on the injured list, along with rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford.

The Rangers haven’t set a probable pitcher for Sunday. The Twins (26-23) have locked in their rotation as they try to catch the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.

How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Twins

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn.

Friday’s Game

Time: 6:10 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only) Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP José Ureña (1-3, 3.29)

Minnesota Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (4-2, 4.40)

Saturday’s Game

Time: 1:10 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.61)

Minnesota Twins: RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.47)

Sunday’s Game

Time: 1:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: TBA

Minnesota Twins: RHP Pablo López (4-4, 4.72)

Next Week’s Series

May 28-29: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

May 31-June 2: at Miami Marlins

