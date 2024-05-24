Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers will have to quickly put what happened in Philadelphia behind them as they start a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
The Rangers (24-27) are in their worst stretch since manager Bruce Bochy took over the team before last season. With the three-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies, the Rangers have lost 10 of their last 13 games and have fallen three games behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.
The good news is that there is still plenty of time for the Rangers to get back in the race. The bad news is that just about every piece of the team is playing at a below-average level.
Texas also can’t seem to keep anyone healthy. Just a couple of days after getting pitcher Dane Dunning back, the Rangers had to put Jon Gray on the 15-day injured list with a groin strain. The Rangers also have starter Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Josh Sborz on the injured list, along with rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford.
The Rangers haven’t set a probable pitcher for Sunday. The Twins (26-23) have locked in their rotation as they try to catch the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Twins
Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn.
Friday’s Game
Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-market only) Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP José Ureña (1-3, 3.29)
Minnesota Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (4-2, 4.40)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 1:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.61)
Minnesota Twins: RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.47)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 1:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Minnesota Twins: RHP Pablo López (4-4, 4.72)
Next Week’s Series
May 28-29: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
May 31-June 2: at Miami Marlins
