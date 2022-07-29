Top Rangers Power Hitter Out Friday

A lower left leg contusion forced the shortstop out of Thursday's game, but the injury isn't believed to be serious and Texas believes he can be back this weekend.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will miss at least Friday’s game with the Los Angeles Angels after he suffered a lower left leg contusion on Thursday night.

Seager is reportedly day-to-day.

The Rangers removed Seager from the lineup after the top of the fifth on Thursday night after Seager hit a ball foul off his left leg. He stayed in the game and ended up hitting a double, which scored Josh Smith to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

The Rangers reported via Twitter that he was removed from the game. The Rangers’ press notes indicated that Seager could return this weekend.

Seager was finally getting warmed up after what has been a putrid road trip.

Seager went 3-for-3 before leaving the game. His 3-for-3 night snapped an 0-for-11 streak at the plate and a 2-for-20 clip on the road trip.

Seager signed a 10-year contract for $325 million in the offseason, which is the largest in Rangers history. He’s lived up to the first year of the deal, even with the recent slump, which coincided with the Rangers coming back from the All-Star Break.

Seager played in the All-Star Game, where he went 0-for-1 for the American League and lost in the first round of the Home Run Derby.

Seager has hit .333 in his last 17 games to push his batting average to .233 to .249, and he has a .300 batting average in his last 38 games to push his average from .218 to .249.

Entering Friday’s action, Seager ranks among AL leaders in total bases (sixth, 175), home runs (tied for sixth, 23), intentional walks (tied for fourth, 6), and among the AL leaders in July for home runs (tied for second, 8) and RBI (tied for third, 19). The eight home runs are tied for his highest-career monthly total.

Seager is three home runs away from tying his single-season career high of 26, set in 2016. His 22 home runs and 52 RBI prior to the All-Star Break were career bests.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.