Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Rangers’ Corey Seager to Replace George Springer in All-Star Game

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following news that Blue Jays outfielder George Springer would be skipping this year’s All-Star Game to rest his sore elbow, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will be added to the American League roster as his replacement, the league announced Thursday. The decision gives Texas two All-Star Game representatives.

Seager’s selection will return the star shortstop to Dodger Stadium, where he spent the first seven years of his big-league career. Seager made two All-Star teams and was the National League’s 2016 Rookie of the Year as a member of the Dodgers, and guided the team to a World Series title in 2020. During the team’s postseason run, he took home MVP honors for the World Series and NLCS.

Seager signed with the Rangers as a free agent this offseason, inking a 10-year, $325 million deal. Through his first 84 games in Texas, Seager is batting .245/.321/.467 with 21 home runs and 48 RBI. This will be his first All-Star Game selection since ’17, when he was 23 years old.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More MLB Coverage:

For more Texas Rangers coverage, go to Inside The Rangers. 

Breaking
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley hits a tee shot during the 2020 ACC Golf Tournament.
Golf

Charles Barkley Says He’s Taking a Meeting With LIV Golf

The former NBA player turned analyst said he doesn’t know what the golf league wants to do with him yet, but he is going to listen to what they have to say.

By Madison Williams8 minutes ago
Cooper Kupp (10) takes a complete pass to the 2-yard line.
Play
NFL

Kupp Outlines Goals for Improvement After 2021 Season

The Rams wide receiver is focused on becoming a better version of himself, even after winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

By Wilton Jackson13 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le Veon Bell (6) on the field during warm ups before the Bucs take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
NFL

Bell Reflects on NFL Career, Addresses 2018 Holdout Decision

The running back said, ‘It’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it.’

By Madeline Coleman14 minutes ago
Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; The New Orleans Pelicans logo on the court at the Smoothie King Center before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Pels Take Shot at Lakers Over Awkward LeBron, Russ Moment

New Orleans’s social media team used one fan’s tweet as an opportunity to put L.A. on blast.

By Jelani Scott20 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks logo at center ice at Honda Center.
NHL

Ducks Prospect Finished 2 1/2 Years of Leukemia Treatments

The 22-year-old rang the bell on Monday to officially signal the end of two-and-a-half years of chemo treatments.

By Madison Williams56 minutes ago
jerry west
Play
NBA

Jerry West Predicts Kevin Durant Won’t Be Traded By Nets

West: “This is one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen. … You can’t give enough to get a guy like him.”

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Gronk Joining Tom Brady Movie With Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

The Buccaneers QB is set to reunite with some of his close friends in his upcoming movie, 80 For Brady.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) on deck.
MLB

Agent Casey Close Sues Doug Gottlieb Over Freeman Tweet

The Fox Sports Radio host tweeted that the agent withheld information regarding the first baseman’s free agency negotiations, which the agent has said is false.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago