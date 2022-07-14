Finally, the field is set.

Corey Seager was announced as the eighth and final participant in the 2022 home run derby, returning to his former home at Dodger Stadium and joining and already loaded bracket.

The rest of the group includes: two-time defending champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber, Julio Rodríguez and José Ramírez.

Seager was named as an All-Star Game replacement for Toronto’s George Springer, marking the shortstop’s third career selection. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .245/.321/.467 with 21 home runs in 84 games this season, his first with the Rangers after signing a 10-year, $325 million contract with Texas this past winter.

This will be Seager’s second time participating in the home run derby, with his first appearance coming in 2016. That year, he was knocked out in the first round by Mark Trumbo after hitting 15 home runs, which was the third-most in the first round out of the eight participants but one fewer than Trumbo’s total.

The 2022 home run derby is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

