No left-handed shortstop has ever hit as many home runs in a season as Corey Seager in 2022.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager broke a Major League record with his home run in the top of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

The Rangers were closing out a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Seager’s home run, his 31st of the season, was a solo shot, which cut the Rays’ lead to 4-2.

With that long ball, Seager continued his career season when it comes to home runs. But he also set a new record for the most homers by a left-handed shortstop in Major League history.

He tied the record on Monday in Miami, set by Rangers teammate Brad Miller, who hit 30 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016. Miller is currently on the injured list.

Entering the game Seager was tied for sixth in home runs in the American League. He was the Rangers’ July Player of the Month, batting .318/.394/.647/1.041 with eight home runs and 19 RBI in 23 games. Those eight home runs tied his highest career monthly total, which he did in June 2016 and in September 021, both with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also had a season-best 10-game hitting streak during July (July 8-17) and was named the American League Player of the Week for July 4-10 when he hit .500 with four home runs and nine RBI.

The Rangers return home for a six-game homestand that starts Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. It ends on Sunday with a game against Cleveland, during which the Rangers will honor Tom Grieve for his 55 years with the organization.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

