Skip to main content

Rangers Break Losing Skid to Mariners

Texas falls just short of tying its franchise record for most consecutive losses to a single team as they finally break Seattle's spell.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers finally got out of their funk against Seattle, beating the Mariners, 7-4, on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (50-63) snapped their nine-game losing streak to the Mariners (62-53), a streak that dated back to June 4. With the win, the Rangers prevented the Mariners from an opportunity to sweep them for the third straight series. Still, the Rangers are 3-12 against Seattle after a 2-3 start to the season.

Texas did avoid tying the team record for its longest losing streak against one team — 10 straight to Milwaukee from July 8, 1976, to May 28, 1977.

"They're (Seattle) doing a lot of things well to win games and put themselves in position," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "We have to match that. Tonight it was cool to see us get those little things done. It was the fight we needed."

The win provided Texas a respite from the slow-motion tailspin it’s been in since it reached .500 at the end of May. The Rangers are 26-39 in their last 65 games. That includes an 9-14 record since the All-Star Break.

The Rangers took the lead with a four-run bottom of the fourth. Jonah Heim had an RBI double. Charlie Culberson, with runners at the corners, hit a grounder to Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez that turned into an RBI single that scored Heim. A throwing error by Suarez moved Nathaniel Lowe to third. Ezequiel Duran’s RBI single to center scored Lowe and tied the game, and Bubba Thompson’s sacrifice bunt scored Culberson to give the Rangers the lead.

Texas added to the lead in the fifth with Corey Seager’s solo home run down the right-field line. It was Seager’s 26th home run this season, tying the career high he set in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Josh Smith pushed the Rangers’ lead back to two runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Smith would score in the bottom of the eighth on a fielder’s choice grounder by Adolis García.

Heim went 3-for-5 for Texas while Lowe and Duran each chipped in two hits.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler throws to first base in the sixth inning of game four of the 2011 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rangers Ballpark.
Play

Ian Kinsler Joins Rangers Hall of Fame

The former Rangers second baseman was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame won Saturday.

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Game Log: How Rangers Broke Mariners Spell

The Texas Rangers were trying to break a nine-game losing streak to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Our game log walks you through it.

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
3 hours ago
March 14, 2021; Surprise, AZ, USA; John Blake addresses players and media during the unveiling of Charley Pride Field at the Texas Rangers spring training facility.
Play

Rangers Induct John Blake Into Hall of Fame

The Rangers' long-time media relations voice joined former second baseman Ian Kinsler in the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago

All of this benefited Rangers starter Dane Dunning, who didn't get the win but got off the hook for a sluggish start.

Unlike his gem last week, where he gave up one hit in seven innings, he struggled to find control, as he threw 4 1/3 innings and threw 90 pitches. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and struck out five. 

The Rangers’ bullpen — Brett Martin (1-7), Brock Burke, Matt Moore and Jonathan Hernández — and the offense picked him up, aside from Burke giving up a solo home run to Suárez in the top of the sixth, a homer that momentarily cut the Rangers’ lead to one run.

Seattle took a 3-0 lead after two innings. Julio Rodríguez scored on a Dunning wild pitch, while a Suárez sacrifice fly scored Ty France to give Seattle a 2-0 lead after the top of the first. In the top of the second, Sam Haggerty’s sacrifice fly scored catcher Cal Raleigh to make it 3-0.

For a while, that looked like enough run support for starter Marco Gonzales (7-12). But after the Rangers took him for the lead in the fourth, he left after five innings, giving up nine hits, five runs (all earned) and striking out two.

The Rangers celebrated two new Hall of Famers on Saturday, as the team inducted former second baseman Ian Kinsler and long-time team public relations executive John Blake into the Rangers Hall of Fame. Rangers Hall of Famer Tom Grieve presented Blake, while Rangers Hall of Famer and teammate Michael Young presented Kinsler.

The Rangers will start their ace, Martín Pérez, against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The Rangers then host the Oakland Athletics for four games, starting on Monday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Break Losing Skid to Mariners

Texas falls just short of tying its franchise record for most consecutive losses to a single team as they finally break Seattle's spell.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers finally got out of their funk against Seattle, beating the Mariners, 7-4, on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (50-63) snapped their nine-game losing streak to the Mariners (62-53), a streak that dated back to June 4. With the win, the Rangers prevented the Mariners from an opportunity to sweep them for the third straight series. Still, the Rangers are 3-12 against Seattle after a 2-3 start to the season.

Texas did avoid tying the team record for its longest losing streak against one team — 10 straight to Milwaukee from July 8, 1976, to May 28, 1977.

"They're (Seattle) doing a lot of things well to win games and put themselves in position," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "We have to match that. Tonight it was cool to see us get those little things done. It was the fight we needed."

The win provided Texas a respite from the slow-motion tailspin it’s been in since it reached .500 at the end of May. The Rangers are 26-39 in their last 65 games. That includes an 9-14 record since the All-Star Break.

The Rangers took the lead with a four-run bottom of the fourth. Jonah Heim had an RBI double. Charlie Culberson, with runners at the corners, hit a grounder to Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez that turned into an RBI single that scored Heim. A throwing error by Suarez moved Nathaniel Lowe to third. Ezequiel Duran’s RBI single to center scored Lowe and tied the game, and Bubba Thompson’s sacrifice bunt scored Culberson to give the Rangers the lead.

Texas added to the lead in the fifth with Corey Seager’s solo home run down the right-field line. It was Seager’s 26th home run this season, tying the career high he set in 2016 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Josh Smith pushed the Rangers’ lead back to two runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Smith would score in the bottom of the eighth on a fielder’s choice grounder by Adolis García.

Heim went 3-for-5 for Texas while Lowe and Duran each chipped in two hits.

All of this benefited Rangers starter Dane Dunning, who didn't get the win but got off the hook for a sluggish start.

Unlike his gem last week, where he gave up one hit in seven innings, he struggled to find control, as he threw 4 1/3 innings and threw 90 pitches. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and struck out five. 

The Rangers’ bullpen — Brett Martin (1-7), Brock Burke, Matt Moore and Jonathan Hernández — and the offense picked him up, aside from Burke giving up a solo home run to Suárez in the top of the sixth, a homer that momentarily cut the Rangers’ lead to one run.

Seattle took a 3-0 lead after two innings. Julio Rodríguez scored on a Dunning wild pitch, while a Suárez sacrifice fly scored Ty France to give Seattle a 2-0 lead after the top of the first. In the top of the second, Sam Haggerty’s sacrifice fly scored catcher Cal Raleigh to make it 3-0.

For a while, that looked like enough run support for starter Marco Gonzales (7-12). But after the Rangers took him for the lead in the fourth, he left after five innings, giving up nine hits, five runs (all earned) and striking out two.

The Rangers celebrated two new Hall of Famers on Saturday, as the team inducted former second baseman Ian Kinsler and long-time team public relations executive John Blake into the Rangers Hall of Fame. Rangers Hall of Famer Tom Grieve presented Blake, while Rangers Hall of Famer and teammate Michael Young presented Kinsler.

The Rangers will start their ace, Martín Pérez, against Seattle’s Logan Gilbert on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. The Rangers then host the Oakland Athletics for four games, starting on Monday.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler throws to first base in the sixth inning of game four of the 2011 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rangers Ballpark.
News

Ian Kinsler Joins Rangers Hall of Fame

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Game Log: How Rangers Broke Mariners Spell

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
March 14, 2021; Surprise, AZ, USA; John Blake addresses players and media during the unveiling of Charley Pride Field at the Texas Rangers spring training facility.
News

Rangers Induct John Blake Into Hall of Fame

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Evan Carter
Prospects

New Top 100 Rangers Prospect

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers Down In Series With Mariners

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Josh Sborz (66) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Mariners 6, Rangers 2

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (25) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners Continue Mastery of Rangers

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) in the dugout during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Rangers Exec Blasts Tatis

By Matthew PostinsAug 12, 2022 7:41 PM EDT