Game Log: Rangers Out to Stop Streak

The Texas Rangers are trying to break a nine-game losing streak to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

The Texas Rangers continue their seven-game homestand with the second of three games with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. The Rangers lost the first game, 6-2, marking their ninth straight loss to the Mariners. Texas is also inducting two people into the Rangers Hall of Fame on Saturday — former second baseman Ian Kinsler and long-time front office employee John Blake.

The Rangers are 22-32 against the American League West this season, and they'll continue to face AL West teams after the Mariners leave town. The Oakland Athletics face the Rangers for four games starting on Monday.

The Rangers didn't make any pre-game moves on Saturday, but Rangers manager Chris Woodward said during pre-game that he hopes that reliever Joe Barlow can re-join the team soon. Barlow's rehab stint in the minors is going well and Woodward said a move could be made as soon as Sunday.

Seattle Mariners (62-52) at Texas Rangers (49-63)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.04)

Vs.

SEA: LHP Marco Gonzales (7-11, 3.98)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. C Johan Heim

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. DH Charlie Culberson

7. 3B Ezequiel Duran

8. CF Bubba Thompson

9. LF Elier Hernandez

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

1. CF Julio Rodríguez

2. 1B Ty France

3. DH Mitch Haniger

4. LF Jesse Winker

5. 3B Eugenio Suárez

6. 2B Adam Frazier

7. C Cal Raleigh

8. SS J.P. Crawford

9. RF Sam Haggerty

Top of First

Dane Dunning (TEX) pitching

Seattle's Julio Rodríguez led off with a single off Dunning. The high chopper went to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, but took too long to reach Seager and Rodríguez beat the throw. Ty France followed with a sharp liner through the right side of the infield for a single. Mitch Haniger, the Mariners' designated hitter, hit a weak grounder in front of Rangers catcher Jonah Heim. He threw out Haniger, but Rodríguez and France advanced 90 feet. Jesse Winker then drew walk on a full count to load the bases for Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Dunning's first pitch to Suárez was wild and Rodríguez scored to make it 1-0 Mariners. France and Winker both advanced. Suárez flew out to Rangers center fielder Bubba Thompson, but the sacrifice fly scored France from third to make it 2-0, while Winker held at second base. Adam Frazier hit a weak grounder to Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien to end the inning. Mariners 2, Rangers 0.

Bottom of First

Marco Gonzales pitching

Semien led off for the Rangers, flying out to Mariners right fielder Sam Haggerty. Seager followed that with a ground out to France, who tossed the ball to Gonzalez for the out. Adolis García then hit a towering fly ball out to Haggerty to end the inning. Mariners 2, Rangers 0.

Top of Second

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh led off with a line drive into left-center field that slipped between Rangers left fielder Elier Hernandez and Thompson for a double. Shortstop J.P. Crawford grounded out to Semien, but Raleigh advanced to third. Haggerty, the No. 9 hitter in the Mariners' order, sliced an opposite-field sacrifice fly down the left-field line that was deep enough to score Raleigh and make it 3-0 Seattle. Rodríguez returned to the plate and he struck out swinging to end the inning. After facing 10 hitters, Dunning had already thrown 48 pitches. Mariners 3, Rangers 0.

Bottom of Second

Heim, hitting in the clean-up spot for the Rangers on Saturday, led off by connecting well on a pitch from Gonzalez, but it turned into a long out to left field, caught by Winker. Next, Nathaniel Lowe hit a pop-out to Suárez at third base. Designated hitter Charlie Culberson followed by grounding out to Crawford at shorstop to end the inning. After two, Gonzalez had not allowed a base runner. Mariners 3, Rangers 0.

Top of Third

With Dunning closing in on 50 pitches, France led off for the Mariners by striking out swinging. Haniger followed by getting ahead of Dunning 3-0, taking two strikes and then hitting a line drive single to Thompson in center field. Winker then struck out. Suárez grounded out to Semien, who was playing in the shortstop side of the bag in the shift, to end the inning. Mariners 3, Rangers 0.

Bottom of Third

The Rangers finally got their first baserunner after rookie Ezequiel Duran hit a double to left field, as Winker had to play the carom off the ball. Thompson, another rookie, came on in an RBI situation and struck out swinging. Hernandez flew out to Winker in left. Semien, in his second trip to the plate, flew out to Winker to end the inning and strand the Rangers' first base runner. Mariners 3, Rangers 0.