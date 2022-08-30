Skip to main content
Rangers Starter Dane Dunning Yet to Beat Astros

The Rangers starter has beat each of the AL West teams ... except for the division-leading Houston Astros.

With three strikeouts against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Dane Dunning can pass his career high for strikeouts in a season as the Texas Rangers resume their season after an off-day.

Dunning (3-6, 4.19 ERA) has already surpassed his career high for innings pitching in a season, as he’s sitting on 125 innings going into his career-high tying 25th start of the season.

Dunning has 112 strikeouts and his season-best of 114 was set last season with the Rangers.

His ERA in his last three starts is 5.28, during which he’s given up nine earned runs in 15 1/3 innings. But since he returned from the injured list on July 26, Dunning has made six starts and gone 2-0 with a 3.51 ERA, giving up just 13 earned runs in 33 1/3 innings. That’s dropped his season ERA from 4.42 during that span.

His last start came against at Colorado On Aug. 23, taking a no-decision in a 7-6 loss. Dunning pitched five innings, giving up seven hits, four runs (all earned), no walks and four strikeouts.

Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala

Rangers OF Prospect Impresses in Double-A

The Hickory call-up, just 14 games into his Double-A career, his hitting better than .400 and is coming off a walk-off hit on Sunday.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo

Rangers Prospect Wins Carolina League Award

Texas' second-round pick in 2019 just got back on the mound after missing nearly three years of baseball due to an injury.

By Matthew Postins
Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Major League Baseball Player Association executive director Tony Clark speaks during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

MLBPA Pushes To Unionize Minor League Players

The decision also means that members of Advocacy for Minor Leaguers will leave that group to join the MLBPA staff.

By Matthew Postins

The Astros are the only AL West team Dunning hasn’t claimed a win against. In four appearances and three starts against Houston, Dunning is 0-1 with a 3.57 ERA, and in his two starts this season he’s had two no-decisions. Both games were in Arlington and he gave up just two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings.

That could play to Dunning’s favor, as he’s proven to be comfortable at Globe Life Field this season. Dunning is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA at home. He’s on an eight-game undefeated streak and his home ERA is two points lower than his road ERA (5.25). Plus, seven of Dunning’s 10 quality starts this season have come at home.

He enters the game ranked among the staff leaders in starts (second, 24), innings pitched (second, 129), quality starts (second, 10) and strikeouts (third, 112). He has the AL’s second-highest ground-ball percentage (54.5 percent) behind only Houston’s Framber Valdez (68.5 percent).

