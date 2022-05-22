Watch: Rangers Prospect Dustin Harris Hits Two Bombs

The Texas Rangers' No. 6 prospect has seen his average drop, but his power is on a tear with Double-A Frisco

Dustin Harris broke out of a slump on Saturday to hit two home runs for the Frisco Roughriders on Saturday night.

Harris, who is the Texas Rangers’ No. 6 overall prospect, had his ninth multi-hit game of the season. But, after a hot start to the season - during which his batting average was at .300 at one point - his average fell to .252 going into Saturday’s game with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Dr Pepper Ballpark Getty Images Rangers GM Chris Young Jon Daniels and Chris Young

He may have been struggling at the plate, but the power that has intrigued the Rangers is still there. His first home run on Saturday was his fourth in the last five games.

The second home run came in the bottom of the seventh and not only left the field but left the entire ballpark, bouncing toward the apartments behind right field at Riders Field.

It was the third multi-home run game of Harris’s professional career. After the game, Harris was hitting .268 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

A position-flexible player that MLB.com projects as a player that could join the Rangers in 2023, Harris can play both corner infield spots and the outfield.

Harris was drafted in the 11th round (344th overall) by the Oakland Athletics in 2019, and after one season in Oakland, he was dealt to the Rangers as part of the package for Rangers pitcher Mike Minor.

In 2021 with Class-A Down East and Hickory, Harris had a tremendous season, hitting a combined .327/.401/.542/.943 with 20 home runs and 85 RBI. That earned him a promotion to Frisco for 2022.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.