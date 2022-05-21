Skip to main content

Martín Pérez Gives 'Special' Rangers Gift To Tony Beasley

The Rangers left-hander recognizes his third-base coach's past cancer battle during post-game interview

Martín Pérez said he knew something was coming a couple of days ago when he was talking to Texas Rangers' third-base coach Tony Beasley.

Pérez told Apple TV’s Heidi Watney after Friday’s complete-game victory that he told Beasley that something “special” was coming and that he would give Beasley the game ball if it happened.

Well, on Friday, it happened and Pérez gladly forked over the game ball to Beasley, in spite of the fact that Pérez had just thrown the fifth complete game in the Majors in 2022.

Sep 28, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws out a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Safeco Field.

Martín Pérez 

Martin Perez / Spring Training

Martín Pérez 

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.

Martín Pérez 

Why?

Pérez noted Beasley’s fight against cancer as the reason. Beasley was diagnosed with rectal cancer in February of 2016 and missed the start of that season. Pérez was in the midst of his first stint with the Rangers back then and won 10 games that year.

Beasley underwent chemotherapy and spent as much time with the team as he could. He recovered and resumed his coaching duties full-time in 2017.

Beasley celebrated his recovery-related anniversary on Twitter, as Friday just happened to be the day he became free of cancer screens and check-ups.

This isn’t the first time a Rangers player has honored Beasley, either. In 2021 Joey Gallo asked Beasley to throw to him during the All-Star Game Home Run Derby. Gallo was also with the Rangers in 2016 and spent time with Beasley during chemotherapy sessions.

“What he’s been through and what he’s overcome, the story should be more about him, honestly, than me,” Gallo told the Associated Press last season. “And I want to give him some recognition.”

Rangers' Tony Beasley Discusses Team's Decision to Support A's

Tony Beasley

Aug 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley (27) talks to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.

Tony Beasley

Martin Perez

Martín Pérez 

Pérez now appears to be in the midst of a full-blown resurgence after Friday’s complete-game shutout. He threw 108 pitches in the game in the same stadium where he threw his first career complete game. He now has a 9-5 record all-time against the Astros and his lowest earned run average against any team he’s faced.

Meanwhile, Pérez lowered his ERA this season to a now-American League-best 1.64, while striking out five, walking one, and giving up seven hits on Friday night.

But Perez made sure to let everyone know Friday night was to be a celebration of Beasley, not baseball.

