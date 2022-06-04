'She Cried': Rangers' Ezequiel Duran Calls Mom After Call-Up

The Rangers' No. 4 prospect went without a hit in his MLB debut, but Texas manager Chris Woodward intends to keep playing him

Ezequiel Duran learned he was going to join the Texas Rangers on Friday night, shortly after third baseman Josh H. Smith injured his shoulder against the Seattle Mariners.

The Rangers’ No. 4 prospect, who was playing for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, was in Wichita, Kansas for a long Texas League road trip. The coaching staff told Duran he was getting the call.

The first person he called was his mom.

“She cried,” Duran said said through an interpreter after his Major League debut on Saturday against the Mariners.

He went 0-for-3, started at third base for Smith and was charged with an error. The Rangers won, 3-2.

The Rangers didn’t finalize their transaction or their lineup until less than 90 minutes before the game, in part because they needed Duran to get back from Wichita. Duran arrived in enough time to take batting practice with the Rangers. Texas manager Chris Woodward slotted Duran in the seventh spot in the order.

“It was a great moment,” Duran said. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

With Smith on the 10-day injured list, and other options at third base banged up, it sounds like Duran will get a look at that position while he’s up with the Rangers.

“I don’t know how long he’s going to be here, but he’s going to get a look there,” Woodward said.

While Duran talked with the media after the game, Smith was in another part of the clubhouse with ice on his injured shoulder. Smith’s injury on Friday required a sling for his left arm.

Duran, like Smith, came to the Rangers in the Joey Gallo trade last year. He’s the third prospect from that trade to join the Rangers, after pitcher Glenn Otto — who got the win on Saturday — and Smith.

Unlike Smith — who became the sixth Ranger ever to have at least three hits in his MLB debut — Duran wasn’t able to get a hit, though he put two well-hit balls in play.

Duran went to the plate for the first time to lead off the bottom of the third. To that point, Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzalez had retired six straight. He popped up a 2-1 pitch to Mariners first baseman Ty France.

Duran’s first chance in the field, which came in the top of the fifth, was an error. France hit a hard grounder to Duran at third, but it was certainly playable. The ball skipped a bit off the dirt and hit his arm just above the heel of his glove. He had no play at first he was charged with the error.

In the bottom of the fifth, Duran faced Gonzalez again, this time with the Rangers up 3-2. He hit a screaming line shot down the third base line that the Mariners’ Abraham Toro fielded easily for the first out of the inning.

He atoned for that error in the top of the sixth when he easily fielded a line drive from Adam Frazier for the inning’s second out.

Duran reached on his third at-bat in the seventh, as he hit a sharp grounder to Frazier at third. He momentarily bobbled it and then threw it to second, attempting a double-play to end the inning. But second baseman Adam Frazier’s relay to first was just a bit late and Duran was safe. It ended up being a fielder’s choice.

Duran is one of the hottest players in the Rangers’ minor league system. He comes to Texas with a hitting slash of .317/.365/.574/.939 with seven home runs and 31 RBI. He hit 24 doubles, a career-high in the minors, and drew seven walks. Only pitcher Jack Leiter, pitcher Cole Winn and third baseman Josh Jung are ahead of him on the prospect list.

“I just want to enjoy myself and work hard,” Duran said.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.