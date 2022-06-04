The Rangers' No. 4 overall prospect is coming to Arlington from Round Rock to make his Major League debut vs. Seattle.

The Texas Rangers have called up the third piece of the Joey Gallo trade, as infielder Ezequiel Duran will join the team for Saturday’s game with Seattle.

Duran took batting practice with the Rangers and will reportedly start at third base.

Duran’s call-up from Double A Frisco comes one day after the Rangers released that another top prospect, infielder Josh H. Smith, left Friday’s game with shoulder soreness. Smith has played all week at third base.

Smith and Duran were both part of the package of players the Rangers received for Gallo last July.

Another member of the package, pitcher Glenn Otto, will start today against the Mariners. It marks the second straight start for Otto in which he’ll be on the mound when one of his fellow former Yankee minor leaguers makes their Major League debut.

Duran is one of the hottest players in the Rangers’ minor league system. He comes to Texas with a hitting slash of .317/.365/.574/.939 with seven home runs and 31 RBI. He hit 24 doubles, a career-high in the minors, and drew seven walks.

When the Rangers dealt Gallo to the New York Yankees last July, the Rangers received Smith, Duran, infielder/outfielder Trevor Hauver and Otto. Otto made his MLB debut last August. Hauver is playing in Class A.

Duran is the Rangers’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com. Only pitcher Jack Leiter, pitcher Cole Winn and third baseman Josh Jung, are ahead of him.

