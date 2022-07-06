Pregame Notes: Rangers Wrap Up Trip at Orioles
In the final game of a nine-game road trip, the Texas Rangers look stop a three-game losing streak against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. The Orioles beat the Rangers in back-to-back extra inning games.
On Tuesday night, Texas failed to hold a ninth-inning lead as Baltimore claimed the win in the 10th. The Rangers squandered a ninth-inning, go-head home run by Marcus Semien and ended up losing at Baltimore in 10 innings on Monday.
In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. The club has a 3-5 record on this road trip. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (37-42) at Baltimore Orioles (38-44)
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
6:05 PM CT
Oriole Park at Camden Yards | Baltimore, Md.
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-4, 5.63)
Vs.
BAL: RHP Spenser Watkins (1-1, 4.61)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN 2
Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Mitch Garver
4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
5. C John Heim
6. RF Kole Calhoun
7. LF Brad Miller
8. CF Leody Taveras
9. 3B Charlie Culberson
-
Baltimore Orioles Starting Lineup
1. CF Cedric Mullins
2. 1B Trey Mancini
3. RF Anthony Santander
4. LF Austin Hays
5. C Adley Rutschman
6. 3B Ramon Urias
7. 2B Rougned Odor
8. LF Ryan McKenna
9. SS Jorge Mateo
-
-
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.