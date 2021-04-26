Growing Pains: Rangers' High Strikeout Totals A Concern

The Texas Rangers are near the bottom of several major categories regarding whiffs and strikeouts. What level of concern should there be with such a young team?

The Texas Rangers are a young team. Club management has completely bought into their development this season, to the extent of eating nearly all of Rougned Odor's remaining $27.6 million because he didn't "fit into their plans" from here on out.

Committing to the growth of the younger players in the organization was the exact right move for Jon Daniels, Chris Young, and the rest of Rangers management. In order to hang more banners to the right of their 2016 division title at Globe Life Field, the Rangers had to fully commit to building a young core that can open the next window of contention.

But where there is growth, there are also growing pains. While the 9-13 Rangers have been way more entertaining and perhaps a little better than fans expected early on, some of those pains have been clear.

The Rangers lineup has shown growth in some areas. Hitters are committed to using all fields and working counts, as they have seen the fourth-most pitches in the American League.

However, there has been a lot of swing-and-miss. A lot. Here are just a few numbers that tell the story:

Stat Figure (MLB Rank) Strikeouts 236 (30th) Strikeout % 28.6% (T-28th) Zone Swing % 64.8% (27th) Zone Contact % 75.4% (29th) Whiff % 30.4% (T-30th)

In addition, the contact being made isn't anything that is currently striking a lot of fear into opposing pitchers either. The Rangers have MLB's second-lowest launch angle, second-highest ground ball percentage, and are tied for 19th with an 88.8 mph average exit velocity.

What's really alarming thus far though is the high number of strikeouts and swing-and-miss. The Rangers mantra — at the plate, on the mound, and on the basepaths — revolves around applying as much pressure as possible on the opposition. While strikeouts can drive up opposing pitch counts, they are still easy outs.

But remember perspective. Younger hitters have to adjust to a new level of talent, and even refine little things like their two-strike approach. This is a team that will take their lumps. That doesn't mean Rangers manager Chris Woodward is turning a blind eye either.

"I think [strikeouts are] always a concern," Woodward said. "This is something we talk about a lot. We have some younger hitters that are facing elite pitching for the first time. We've face some pretty good pitching, with the Ohtanis and [Michael Kopech] and [Chicago]'s staff. They all throw 100 miles per hour. So it's being tested."

This is going to sound like a broken record, but the 2021 season is all about growth and development. Wins and losses are purely secondary. Don't misunderstand, though. The Rangers want to win. They were very frustrated after suffering a tough 2-1 walk-off loss on Saturday. But cutting down on strikeouts and increasing contact in the zone are required for teams that have lofty expectations for themselves.

"It's gonna be a little bit of a growth and learning process for some of these guys," Woodward said. "But they're trying. They're trying different things. We have Adolis Garcia choking up for the first time in his life. There's certain things that are happening that I gotta trust that that will eventually play out. Hopefully we'll cut down on strikeouts."

