Rangers Mailbag: This Team is 'A Lot More Fun' Than Expected

With the Texas Rangers off on Thursday, we take some time to answer fans' questions after a better-than-expected 9-10 start to the season.

The Texas Rangers are 9-10 through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. External expectations have the Rangers near the bottom of Major League Baseball. Yet, the Rangers starting rotation has the best ERA in the American League and, overall, they have been a pretty fun team to watch.

The Rangers enjoyed an off day in Chicago on Thursday before they begin a three-game series with the White Sox this weekend. This is the perfect opportunity to take on some of your questions through a better-than-expected start to the season.

This Rangers team has been a lot more fun to watch than I thought possible. For example, a comeback win to take a road series in Anaheim was never in my expectations set. How realistic is it to think they could sustain a competitive .500-ish record all season? (Barring injury, of course.)

-Joe S. (E-Mail)

Ultimately, it depends on who you ask. If you ask guys like general manager Chris Young, he'd say he won't put a limit on this team regarding wins and losses. If you ask experts around the internet or on TV, they'll be lucky to win 70 games.

Since you're asking me, I'm going to lean closer toward a Chris Young stance. In all honesty, I really think it's difficult to quantify. The rotation will eventually take their lumps at some point, whether it be struggles or injuries, so sustaining the best rotation ERA in the AL will be difficult.

There are some alarming issues with the lineup. While they are walking like crazy, they are missing a lot of pitches in the strike zone. That breeds inconsistency. Inconsistency breeds losses.

For the sake of argument, let's just say the Rangers exceed expectations and are competing for a division title at the trade deadline. Still don't expect the front office to sacrifice the rebuild to add short-term help. If they would add at all, it would likely be another Cole Hamels situation. This season, regardless of wins and losses, is all about this group they have.

This group believes in each other. And they support each other. That leads me to believe what we are seeing, in terms of energy and unity within the clubhouse, can be sustained all season.

Do you think Globe Life Field is a pitcher's park or neutral so far, and will it change during the summer months?

-Timothy Hernandez (Twitter: @TimHZZ)

It's still too early to truly tell, but I think it's definitely more neutral than anything else. If you look at how the Rangers play there, it may look like a pitcher's park. But nearly every other team doesn't have any issues hitting the ball over the fence.

The 410-foot alleys to both sides of straight-away center field will help keep the ball in the ballpark more often than you would see across the street at the old ballpark.

Obviously, the ball is more impacted with the roof open. While the Rangers have said they want to have the roof open as frequently as possible, we've already seen them keep it closed for a game where the external temperature was in the mid-80s in April. If the same precedent is sustained, the roof will be closed for well more than three months of the season, if not longer, keeping the blistering Texas summer heat out.

Why do the Rangers continue to bat Joey Gallo in the three-spot? Historically, he has relied on the deep ball; however, we are not seeing that this year. Obviously it’s early, but we are seeing a more disciplined guy who makes pitchers beat him at the plate.

He leads the team in OBP and has the ability to set the tone for Rangers hitters with his good AB’s. Further, IKF, in my opinion, is more of a situational/contact hitter who would work well in the 2 hole.

-Chuck H., Fort Worth, TX

I think what we're seeing from Gallo truly demonstrates how much pitchers don't want to pitch in the strike zone to him. They'll nibble like crazy, but he won't bite. If players like Nick Solak, Adolis García, or Nate Lowe can continue to do damage, he'll finally have some protection around him and inevitably see more strikes. Though he likely won't hit for the traditional high average of a No. 3 hitter, his on-base percentage makes up for it. That makes him a prime candidate for the three-hole.

I wouldn't worry about the power with Gallo. Once he begins seeing more strikes, balls will be lined into the gaps and fly over the fence once again. However, I'm really interested to see how this improved approach plays out.

Does Gallo have the launch speed to steal? If he’s working all these walks can he swipe second?

-BuckyThreadkiller (Twitter: @buckysportsguy)

I don't want to take anything away from Gallo's athletic ability. Honestly, the only thing that can get in the way is his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame. But that's a big body to get moving quickly.

The Rangers study each pitcher's timing and how much they pay attention to each runner more than concentrating on their first jump. Obviously, the latter is still important, but we saw an instance in spring training where Khris Davis stole third base because the opposing pitcher was pretty much ignoring him.

The other thing to take into account is keeping Gallo healthy. More stolen base attempts increases the risk of injury. It's more important to keep Gallo in the lineup than have him take too many chances to move up 90 feet. Plus, if hitters behind Gallo can learn to consistently hit, he'll score more often whether or not he's in scoring position.

What are the odds we still have Gallo after the trade deadline? And why do you think he will or won’t be a Ranger?

-DeeAnne Younkin (Facebook)

It's still really early to truly tell. Teams will likely be blowing up the phones of Jon Daniels and Chris Young if Gallo sustains a similar patience at the plate as we're seeing now. He would be a great addition to any lineup in baseball, with Gold Glove caliber defense to boot.

If I were a betting man and I had to place my wager right now, I'd bet Gallo won't be with Texas by the end of the year. The Rangers won't abandon the rebuild, and Gallo only has one more year of control after this season. He's the best candidate to bring the largest return that can help the team when they are competitive by 2023 or 2024.

I want to add the caveat that while I have been right in the past about some things, I have been wrong plenty as well. So my answer does not guarantee anything. It's just how I feel at this point in time. I could easily change my mind. (I hope I didn't confuse you at all.)

Do you see David Dahl & Nate Lowe being in the future for this team?

-J (Twitter: @Reparize)

I do. Maybe Lowe more than Dahl, but the Rangers could have gotten a steal with Dahl if he stays healthy. The Rangers have an additional two years of control beyond 2021 with Dahl due to service time. If things don't pan out with Willie Calhoun or Joey Gallo is inevitably traded, Dahl could be a legitimate option to fill in.

With Lowe, the Rangers have needed consistent offensive production at first base, and Lowe will surely get plenty of opportunity. He is under club control through 2026. The Rangers would love for a player like Lowe to hit his potential early in that process so he can lock down first base for the next several seasons.

It's also important to remember the Rangers didn't trade throw-away prospects to acquire Lowe. They parted with three prospects, including infielder Osleivis Basabe and catcher Heriberto Hernandez, who were ranked 20th and 24th respectively on MLB.com prior to the trade.

Honestly, do you think Trevor Story is happening next year? If so, where would Isiah Kiner-Falefa end up, you think?

-Nathan (Baseball Version) (Twitter: @sportsnstein)

Obviously, there are circumstances out of the Rangers' control here. They could offer the largest and longest contract and still end up without Trevor Story, Corey Seager, or any other marquee shortstop on the free agent market next winter. Remember Cliff Lee in 2010-2011?

However, from what I've heard from people I've talked to within the Rangers organization, and as other national reporters like Jon Heyman have corroborated, the Rangers are preparing to make a run at signing Story.

The Rangers will have more money off the books next season. If they don't sign Joey Gallo to an extension, that's just more money for them to commit to bringing Story back to the DFW area.

To answer the second part of your question, let's say the Rangers land Story or any other big time shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa could move back to third base if Josh Jung isn't quite ready to handle the big leagues. He could also move back to a utility infielder role if Jung and Nick Solak hit well.

Kiner-Falefa seems to be more talented than to be relegated to a bench role. After all, he won a freaking Gold Glove. He deserves all the credit in the world for that. But he's gotta hit. A .700 OPS isn't going to cut it. If Solak and Jung hit their projections, they'll both exceed that with ease.

