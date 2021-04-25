South Side Sweep: Rangers, Arihara Trampled By White Sox

The Texas Rangers suffered their second sweep of the season, dropping Sunday's finale against the Chicago White Sox by a score of 8-4.

After taking two of three games from the Los Angeles Angels, the Rangers will limp back to Arlington after being swept by the Chicago White Sox to finish off their six-game road trip.

The White Sox trampled the Rangers by a score of 8-4, dropping Texas to a record of 9-13. The Chicago lineup unloaded on Kohei Arihara, who really struggled with his command. The Japanese right-hander only lasted two innings, allowing five runs on six hits with an alarming four walks and no strikeouts.

It was a cold and windy day in Chicago, which creates a tough environment for pitchers. Though Arihara didn't want to make excuses, he admitted the cold affected his feel for the ball and his mechanics.

"I just wasn't able to control my body," Arihara said. "Even to the end of my outing, I wasn't able to adjust and fix it. Yes, it was cold, but even throughout those conditions, the opposing pitcher did perfectly fine. He did an amazing job. So I think I need to be able to adjust and fight through the cold."

Chicago starter Michael Kopech mowed through the Rangers lineup. Not having pitched for two years, the 24-year-old right-hander was on a pitch count and still able to log five innings. He racked up 10 strikeouts and only allowed four hits with no walks. His only blemish was a solo home run by David Dahl in the second inning.

"Kopech is nasty," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "Today, he was effectively wild in the zone. A lot of the pitches, he set up away and missed in, but was throwing to the edges."

After Arihara was pulled, Brett de Geus was unable to stop the bleeding. He surrendered three runs in just one inning of work, which gave the White Sox a commanding 8-1 lead after three innings.

After Chicago's offensive explosion in the first three innings, the Texas bullpen shut down the White Sox lineup. Brett Martin and recently activated Josh Sborz each pitched two scoreless innings, and Taylor Hearn also threw a scoreless eighth inning.

The Rangers fought back in the sixth inning, leading off with four consecutive singles, capped by an RBI single by Nate Lowe. Adolis García added another run on an RBI groundout, then Nick Solak beat out a tapper back to the pitcher for an infield RBI single to pull the Rangers within four runs. However, that was all the offense could muster.

The Rangers travel back to Arlington to begin a seven-game homestand. First, they'll welcome division rival Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series. Jordan Lyles (1-1, 4.64 ERA) will start the first game on Monday. He'll square off with two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.04 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

